U.S. equity markets cratered Thursday despite another flood of liquidity from the Federal Reserve after President Trump suspended travel from Europe for 30 days in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Allianz chief economic adviser Mohamed El-Erian telling FOX Business he sees the environment getting “even choppier.”
The S&P 500 entered a bear market down about 8 percent while the Nasdaq did as well dropping nearly 8 percent. Trading in U.S. equity markets was halted briefly just minutes after the opening bell when the S&P fell by 7 percent.
The socialists, Bill Maher and Hollywood are loving it. . . . and God’s Justice cannot sleep much longer.
The Chinese squandered the time it could have used to come up with a cure, or at least warn the rest of us what they did. They unleashed a biological super-weapon and then tried to hide that fact. Now they’re talking about denying us the drugs to treat it, which could easily be considered an act of war.
Neither the USA nor the world is benefiting from a powerful tech-savvy China. It may be time to let China fail. We don’t really need to go to war with China, as such. Just let them fail. Stop protecting their trade routes. They will collapse. If trade collapses, China collapses.
What a stupid idea, trying to invent a biological weapon for use against us. Have they not seen any movie ever? This is what happens.