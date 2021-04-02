In his second whopping package since taking office, Joe Biden outlined what he called a “bold” $2 trillion plan to aggressively invest in repairing American infrastructure and addressing climate change.
The investments would be made over a total of eight years, relying on a hike of the corporate tax rate to 28 percent.
Here are five major takeaways from the announcement, as reported by The Hill.
1. The proposal is not dreamy enough for progressives
Progressive democrats aren’t so happy with Biden’s proposal, arguing it isn’t large enough to address climate change.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, queen of the progressives, tweeted Tuesday that the package “needs to be way bigger,” noting that the package would be spent over a much longer timetable than Biden’s rescue package.
Meanwhile, a coalition of progresive organizations making up the Green New Deal Network are pressing Biden for stronger action when it comes to addressing climate change, such as the $10 trillion climate agenda backed by Sen. Ed Markey and other members of the progressive caucus.
2. Republicans are unlikely to support the proposal
Getting team-right support for a bill paid for through tax increases is unlikely.
“Our nation could use a serious, targeted infrastructure plan. There would be bipartisan support for a smart proposal. Unfortunately, the latest liberal wish-list the White House has decided to label ‘infrastructure’ is a major missed opportunity by this Administration,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement.
The proposal calls for paying for the legislation over 15 years by raising the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent.
3. The plan is spread too thin & goes too far beyond roads and bridges
Only $620 billion of the investment will go towards repairing transportation infrastructure.
The plan also puts $174 billion toward boosting the market for electric vehicles, setting up incentives for state and local governments to build a national network of 500,000 electric vehicle chargers over the next decade.
Biden is also proposing over $100 billion in funding to ensure safe drinking water by eliminating all lead pipes and service lines.
Additionally, one part is designed to enhance the “care economy,” with $400 billion towards access to home and community-based services for elderly people and the disabled.
The dishonorable, dishonest, traitorous Democrat party got away with the $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 relief Bill Con and deception, where only 9% went toward COVID-19 relief and 91% went to bail out Democrat ruled cities and other cons that benefited only Democrats.
The Democrats got away with it so now Moe Biden and his handlers are going to try a even bigger $2.25 Trillion Con and Deception.
Keep in mind that WE the taxpayers are going to pay for these Cons, Deceptions and the Biden’s illegal immigration invasion.
You can bet your bippy that our taxes are going to go up and we will get nothing in return.
Also if you check the facts, there STILL IS Over a trillion of UNSPENT MONEY From the two PRIOR stimulus bills..
SO HOWS about getting THAT SPENT and spread to the people, BEFORE SPENDING MORE.
Take away 1. THE DEMS hate this nation
Take away 2. THE DEMS Hate we the people
Take away 3, the DEMS LOVE SPENDING other people’s money.
$100 billion for drinking water? Why do we only hear about Flint, MI lead pipes? Besides, I thought everyone drank water from plastic bottles now creating a recycling problem that is being ignored. Can’t anything ever be left alone?
Nope. THE LEFT never will ever let anything that is working, sit WITHOUT trying to break it.
stock tip: invest in ink: sort of a green shade.
The 3 take a ways of the dummycrat party are take a way from your bank account, take a way from your retirement account, and take a way from your wallet.
Just like the Covid Bill, most of the money is going for unrelated purposes. Of course the libs have to pay off their contributors so they can keep the money, and votes coming