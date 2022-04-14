Eric Adams has blasted Black Lives Matter activists for failing to act after a series of shootings ripped across New York City in yet another night of bloodshed.

He slammed the group and asked why they were not out condemning the latest violence to erupt in the Bronx and Brooklyn.

The city’s second black mayor pointed out to movement leaders those who were killed or wounded were all black, adding: ‘We can’t be hypocrites.’

Bullets hit at least 15 people and two people were killed as gun violence continued to spiral out of control.

– Read more at the Daily Mail

“I thought Black lives matter?” Adams said in response to a @RuschellBoone question about a spate of shootings overnight. "If Black lives matter, then the thousand of people I saw on the street when Floyd was murdered should be on the street right now." https://t.co/GxH6Zaiu2b pic.twitter.com/nhzoTqqQXY — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) April 13, 2022