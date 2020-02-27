CNN is tight-lipped about a recent report on abortion legislation that describes a newborn that survives an attempted abortion as a “fetus that was born.”

The network had no response for The Daily Caller this week when asked about the lexical stretch needed to describe a newborn as a “fetus that was born.”

“Good Lord,” replied Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume after reading about CNN’s piece, titled, “Two abortion restriction bills that forced tough votes for vulnerable senators fail in the Senate.”

“The battle over abortion rights made its way to the Senate floor on Tuesday when Republicans — helmed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — brought two long-standing bills with little chance of passage up for votes before the chamber,” CNN’s Caroline Kelly reported before delving into the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act.

The writer then pivoted to the next piece of legislation.

“The second bill to be considered Tuesday is the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, sponsored by Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, that would require abortion providers to work to ‘preserve the life and health’ of a fetus that was born following an attempted abortion as they would for a newborn baby, or face up to five years in prison,” added Ms. Kelly, who did not address the Caller’s criticism on Twitter as of Wednesday. “Opponents have argued that such measures restrict abortion access by threatening health care providers.”

The Caller’s piece, in addition to critics of CNN’s report, asked for clarification as to why a newborn would be described as a “fetus.”

“What exactly is ‘a fetus that was born’? It’s the @CNN phrase for a newborn infant who was meant to have been aborted,” tweeted Alexandra DeSanctis of the conservative publication National Review.

Mr. Hume’s Twitter feed on the subject was shared nearly 3,000 times.

Some responses include:

“Democrats are now officially the party of infanticide.” “@CNN shows how despicable they are. Not ONE democratic candidate respects human life.” “Very twisted. God help this world.” “Know any expectant mother who calls the child in her womb a ‘fetus?’ Do they say, ‘I wonder what sex my fetus is’ or ‘I just felt the fetus kick’ or ‘I saw my fetus sucking her thumb on the ultrasound today’? No, it’s only a ‘fetus’ when we want to deny its humanity and kill it.”

“The [CNN] article refers to both bills as ‘abortion restrictions,’ even though the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act doesn’t regulate or limit abortion in any way,” Ms. DeSanctis added in a column for National Review. “Instead, it merely requires that doctors provide standard medical care to infants who manage to survive abortion procedures, the same medical care that they would provide to any other newborn of the same gestational age. In short, it aims to equalize standards of care for ‘normal’ newborns and those who had been targeted for abortion.”

Here’s the @CNN coverage of today’s votes, referring to the born-alive bill as an “abortion restriction bill” even though it places no limits on when or whether women can obtain abortions but merely requires care for newborn infants. https://t.co/r4Z5Z1n4xX — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) February 25, 2020

Good lord. https://t.co/tiSkXBu74F

— Brit Hume (@brithume) February 26, 2020

© Copyright (c) 2020 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]