WASHINGTON—The White House on Nov. 12 accused House Democrats of “selectively” leaking emails related to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein that referenced President Donald Trump and of failing to provide full context to “create a fake narrative to smear” the president.

“These emails prove absolutely nothing other than the fact that President Trump did nothing wrong,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said during a press briefing on Nov. 12.

The comments came after the House Oversight Reform Committee Democrats released emails to the media that include communication between Epstein and his convicted coconspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell, and their friend Michael Wolff, an author and journalist.

In one of the emails dated Jan. 31, 2019, Epstein wrote to Wolff: “[VICTIM] mara lago. [REDACTED]. trump said he asked me to resign, never a member ever. . of course he knew about the girls as he asked ghislaine to stop”

In another email from 2011, Epstein tells Maxwell, “i want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is trump… [VICTIM] spent hours at my house with him ,, he has never once been mentioned. police chief. etc. im 75%there”

Leavitt responded to media reports about Epstein’s relationship with Trump, noting that the reports relied on selective emails presented without context.

“The ‘unnamed victim’ referenced in these emails is the late Virginia Giuffre, who repeatedly said President Trump was not involved in any wrongdoing whatsoever and ‘couldn’t have been friendlier’ to her in their limited interactions,” Leavitt told The Epoch Times in an emailed statement.

“The fact remains that President Trump kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club decades ago for being a creep to his female employees, including Giuffre.”

Before her death, which was ruled a suicide, in April, Giuffre, who accused Epstein of sexual abuse, told news outlets that Trump was innocent and that she never witnessed him doing anything improper.

“These stories are nothing more than bad-faith efforts to distract from President Trump’s historic accomplishments, and any American with common sense sees right through this hoax and clear distraction from the government opening back up again,” Leavitt said.

Critics of Wolff point to a long list of inaccuracies in his published works, suggesting his credibility is potentially in question.

Leavitt criticized Democrats during the briefing, saying: “This wasn’t an issue that they cared about, because they actually don’t care about the victims in these cases. They care about trying to score political points against President Trump.”

She highlighted the Trump administration’s transparency on the issue.

“The Department of Justice has turned over tens of thousands of documents to the American people,” she said. “We are cooperating and showing support for the House Oversight Committee. That’s part of the reason you are seeing these documents.”

Following the briefing, Trump also posted a message on Truth Social that read, “The Democrats are trying to bring up the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax again because they’ll do anything at all to deflect on how badly they’ve done on the Shutdown, and so many other subjects.”

“Only a very bad, or stupid, Republican would fall into that trap,” the president wrote, urging GOP members to focus on opening the government.

Epstein was found dead in his New York jail cell weeks after his 2019 arrest in what investigators ruled a suicide. Maxwell was convicted in 2021 of helping lure teenage girls to be sexually abused by Epstein and is serving a 20-year prison sentence.