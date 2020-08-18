The third-ranking Democrat in the U.S. House says that Black people should not be blamed for any violence that has erupted during the summer’s protests following George Floyd’s death.

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn told Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday “that is not who I am, that is not who we are,” of the outbursts that have occurred amid mostly peaceful protests across the country.

Clyburn is the highest-ranking Black member of Congress. He spoke a day after his remarks at the opening night of the Democratic National Convention, where he advocated for former Vice President Joe Biden as a president who could unite the country following what he characterized as four divisive years under President Donald Trump.

Clyburn says the protest efforts were undertaken by those “trying to make this country be a better place for our children and our grandchildren.” He says, “We’re aren’t trying to burn it down — we’re trying to build it up.”

Democrats convene virtually Tuesday for the convention’s second night, with remarks from Jill Biden and former President Bill Clinton.

