LONDON (AP) — Climate-change protesters snarled traffic by blocking four London bridges on Friday, while other activists continued weeks of demonstrations targeting oil terminals across Britain.
Cars and red double-decker buses backed up along roads as hundreds of Extinction Rebellion activists occupied London’s Waterloo, Blackfriars, Lambeth and Westminster bridges, calling for an end to new fossil fuel investments.
The Metropolitan Police force said “pockets of protest” were causing delays and disruption across central London.
The demonstrations are part of a growing climate action movement that has also seen the group Insulate Britain obstruct highways and roads to press demands that the government fund more energy-efficient homes.
In response, the Conservative government has introduced measures to curb disruptive protests, a move that has sparked debate about freedom of speech.
On Friday the government praised oil companies for obtaining court orders to stop demonstrators who have been blocking oil depots.
More than 600 people have been arrested over the past two weeks after environmental activists climbed atop oil tankers, padlocked themselves to structures and blocked roads at oil depots across the U.K. The group Just Stop Oil, which is affiliated with Extinction Rebellion, is demanding the government stop any new oil and gas projects.
Energy Minister Greg Hands said that “while we value the right to peaceful protest, it is crucial that these do not cause disruption to people’s everyday lives.” He said several firms have been granted injunctions that limit protesters’ actions and access to sites.
Protests continued Friday at sites in southeast and central England despite the injunctions, with dozens of arrests.
Read stories on climate issues by The Associated Press at https://apnews.com/hub/climate
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
If climate activists became extinct, the world would be a better place.
When will sanity of democratic elected governments prevail to get a spine and have people who break the law arrested and jailed? Do not these cites have sidewalks to protest on that they have to clog traffic, shut down the businesses and freedoms to move of law-abiding citizens, by becoming social nuisances? Find out who the leaders and organizers are and jail /fine them for planners of social unrest. People should have the freedoms to promote their opinions up to the point where they invade and negate the rights and freedom of movement of others. Take away the petroleum-based energy from THE PEOPLE and nobody will have freedom of movement, not even the military, which in reality is their planned way to socially conquer and disempower a free people after all. Most of those who drink their cool-aid soon wake up when the price of gas goes to $10 gallon and the great awakening of reality occurs when the government itself runs out of ways to transport food to cheaply feed them. Most everyone knows how this will end so why not just skip the insanity, and the unrealistic temporary leadership of fools destined to fail anyway. Their fraud is always revealed in their failures. Enter the Democrats and their own versions of crimes against humanity.
“When will sanity of democratic elected governments prevail to get a spine and have people who break the law arrested and jailed?”
NEVER!
Arrest these climate activists and tie them to a tree in the winter time. Leave the climate activists tied to a tree for a week and let’s see if “global warming” will keep these morons alive in the winter.
A Caterpiller D11 ‘dozer has a 22’ blade, two side by side should clear the bridge nicely.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YYtpr6zfCPU
For anyone that can’t see the forest for the trees, what happened is Biden’s 2020 economic disaster was laundered through Covid bail outs. Covid bail outs were laundered through inflation. Inflation was laundered through the war in Ukraine.
The war in Ukraine will be laundered through climate change…