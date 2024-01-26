(The Center Square) – Ten retired FBI directors and experts in counter intelligence sent a letter to congressional leaders warning that President Joe Biden’s border policies have facilitated a “soft invasion” into the U.S. of military-age men coming from terror-linked regions, China and Russia.

They argue a terrorist attack is likely imminent but preventable.

“The threat we call out today is new and unfamiliar. In its modern history the U.S. has never suffered an invasion of the homeland, and, yet, one is unfolding now. Military age men from across the globe, many from countries or regions not friendly to the United States, are landing in waves on our soil by the thousands – not by splashing ashore from a ship or parachuting from a plane bur rather by foot across a border that has been accurately advertised around the world as largely unprotected with ready access granted.”

“It would be difficult to overstate the danger represented by the presence inside our borders of what is comparatively a multi division army of young single adult males from hostile nations and regions whose background, intent, or allegiance is completely unknown. They include individuals encountered by border officials and then possibly released into the country, along with the shockingly high estimate of ‘gotaways,’ meaning those who have entered and evaded apprehension.”

According to the US Department of Defense, an Army company is comprised of 100 soldiers, a battalion of 1,000, a brigade 5,000, a division 15,000, and a corps, 45,000.

There have been over 1.7 million gotaways reported to have illegally entered and evaded capture since Biden’s been in office, the majority of whom are military age men. They are included in the more than 10 million total illegal border crossers reported to have entered the country from Jan. 1, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2023.

“In light of such a daunting, unprecedented penetration by uninvited foreign actors, it is reasonable to assert that the country possesses dramatically diminished national security at this time. The nation’s military and laws and other natural protective barriers that have provided traditional security in the past have been thoroughly circumvented over the past three years,” the former FBI directors wrote.

They called on Congress to secure the border “against these young men and those already here illegally must be identified and removed without delay.”

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., posted a copy of the letter on X, saying, “This sobering letter from former FBI, Homeland Security, and other law enforcement officials describes the chilling reality of why the president’s open border is a clear and present danger to America.”

The letter was written on Jan. 17, prior to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott invoking the invasion clause of the U.S. Constitution arguing Texas’ right to defend itself and ahead of the House preparing to impeach U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over the years-long border crisis.

It was addressed to Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and the chairs of House and Senate intelligence and homeland security committees.

The retired FBI officials sounding the alarm served under seven U.S. presidents and four FBI directors.

They include Kevin Brock, former assistant director of intelligence and former principal deputy director of the National Counterterrorism Center; Chris Swecker, former assistant director of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division; Timothy Healy, former director of the Terrorist Screening Center; Ruben Garcia, Jr., former executive assistant director of the Criminal, Cyber, Response and Services Branch; Mark Morgan, former assistant director for training at the FBI, former acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection and former U.S. Border Patrol chief; David Szady, former assistant director of counterintelligence; Jody Weiss, former special agent in charge in Philadelphia; David Mitchell, former special agent in charge in Milwaukee; William Gavin, former assistant director of the FBI’s Inspection Division and Timothy McNally, former assistant director of the FBI’s Los Angeles division.