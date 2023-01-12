After the White House revealed that classified materials were found stored in the garage of Joe Biden’s Wilmington residence, reporters were anxious to hear an explanation from the president after he gave remarks on the economy.
Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked, “Classified material next to your Corvette. What were you thinking?”
“I am going to get a chance to speak on all of this, God willing, soon, but as I said earlier this week — and by the way, my Corvette is in a locked garage, so it is not like it was sitting out on the street … People know that I take classified documents and classified material seriously. I also said we are cooperating fully and completely with the Justice Department’s review.”
Biden then read through a statement that largely mirrored that sent out by the White House earlier in the day from Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president.
— Read more at Deadline
This is pathetic! Biden can't even read the statement, and he certainly didn't answer the question. pic.twitter.com/wA1i2sMppb
— Bobby Eberle (@BobbyEberle13) January 12, 2023
Statement from White House Counsel's Office on ongoing cooperation with the Archives and Department of Justice: pic.twitter.com/Dn3F8Oqggd
— Ian Sams (@IanSams46) January 12, 2023
AG Garland appoints special counsel to investigate Biden classified documents
Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate President Biden’s handling of classified documents dating back to the Obama administration on Thursday.Garland tapped Robert Hur, a former United States Attorney, to handle the investigation. The Justice Department escalated to a special counsel investigation from a mere review on Thursday after a second stash of classified documents was found inside the garage of Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home. The first documents were found inside the Washington offices of the Penn Biden Center think tank.
“Earlier today, I signed an order appointing Robert Hur a special counsel for the matter I have just described,” Garland said Thursday after describing the located documents. “The document authorizes him to investigate whether any person or entity violated the law in connection with this matter. The special counsel will not be subject to the day-to-day supervision of any official of the department, but he must comply with the regulations, procedures and policies of the department.”
and by the way, my Corvette is in a locked garage, so it is not like it was sitting out on the street …
People know that I take classified documents and classified material seriously.
That’s right Brandon…. Anyone who leaves classified documents in their garage clearly takes them seriously.
The Lie:
“People know that I (Joe Biden) take classified documents and classified material seriously. I (Joe Biden) also said we are cooperating fully and completely with the Justice Department’s review.”
The truth:
People know that I take classified documents and classified material seriously, but ONLY if and when when Trump or a Republican is involved.
I also said we are cooperating fully and Incompletely with MY politically controlled Justice Department’s review.”
“I am going to get a chance to speak on all of this, God willing, soon, but as I said earlier this week — and by the way, my Corvette is in a locked garage, so it is not like it was sitting out on the street …”
Are you insinuating that somebody planted the documents in your garage, Joe? You reckon Trump is trying to get back at you?
They are in your damned garage because you put them there—yourself.
LET’S GO BRANDON
No FBI Raid ? No front page leftist hysteria ?
And who is Robert Hur ?
an assistant U.S. attorney in Maryland from 2007 to 2014, according to the Justice Department. Before that, he was also a top aide to now-FBI Director Christopher Wray when Wray was head of the Justice Department’s criminal division
So true of two-faced, split-tongued, boondoggling Democrats! Lying, cheating, and misguiding citizens is the creed of Democrat Politicos, but all Democrats are guilty because they refuse to address the issue of deceit and political criminal intent by Democrat leaders and rank-n-file Democrats do not try to stop the sham of politically active Democrats.
I am confident that where President Trump kept his documents were far more secure that where Biden kept his. President Trump’s storage was locked and I would bet Mar a Lago has better security plus Secret Service, at least when President Trump is there.
Biden is so full of cr*p and always has been, even before dementia set in.
Besides, Biden had no authority to declassify documents when he was VP. So, he violated the Espionage Act which DOES NOT require “specific intent”, contrary to James Comey’s claim.
I will say that the ONLY reason this Biden document thing is a big deal is because the American communists had made documents a big deal to persecute President Trump.. If they give us cr*p and we do nothing, they are just going to give us more. We have to give it back to them and have them eat it, then maybe they will stop their tyrannical behavior. I guarantee you they won’t stop before they get a big taste of what they have been dishing out.
the fanuk and his corvette……………
Wasn’t the original story about lawyers discovering classified documents that had been lying around for something like six years and nobody noticed and then they were turned over? Something in that doesn’t smell quite right, was there something in the wind saying there might be a probe leading to their discovery by, say, a Republican committee! And the garage, oh dear, what can one think! Is it a lock lock with a key or accessable with a remote that can easily be hacked; can it be entered from the house through an unlocked door? This is just getting so delicious.