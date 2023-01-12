After the White House revealed that classified materials were found stored in the garage of Joe Biden’s Wilmington residence, reporters were anxious to hear an explanation from the president after he gave remarks on the economy.

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked, “Classified material next to your Corvette. What were you thinking?”

“I am going to get a chance to speak on all of this, God willing, soon, but as I said earlier this week — and by the way, my Corvette is in a locked garage, so it is not like it was sitting out on the street … People know that I take classified documents and classified material seriously. I also said we are cooperating fully and completely with the Justice Department’s review.”

Biden then read through a statement that largely mirrored that sent out by the White House earlier in the day from Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president.

— Read more at Deadline

. ——————————————-

This is pathetic! Biden can't even read the statement, and he certainly didn't answer the question. pic.twitter.com/wA1i2sMppb — Bobby Eberle (@BobbyEberle13) January 12, 2023

. ——————————————-

Statement from White House Counsel's Office on ongoing cooperation with the Archives and Department of Justice: pic.twitter.com/Dn3F8Oqggd — Ian Sams (@IanSams46) January 12, 2023

. ——————————————-

AG Garland appoints special counsel to investigate Biden classified documents

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate President Biden’s handling of classified documents dating back to the Obama administration on Thursday.

Garland tapped Robert Hur, a former United States Attorney, to handle the investigation. The Justice Department escalated to a special counsel investigation from a mere review on Thursday after a second stash of classified documents was found inside the garage of Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home. The first documents were found inside the Washington offices of the Penn Biden Center think tank.

“Earlier today, I signed an order appointing Robert Hur a special counsel for the matter I have just described,” Garland said Thursday after describing the located documents. “The document authorizes him to investigate whether any person or entity violated the law in connection with this matter. The special counsel will not be subject to the day-to-day supervision of any official of the department, but he must comply with the regulations, procedures and policies of the department.”