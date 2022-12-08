San Francisco building inspectors will launch an investigation into Twitter over reports that the company has turned offices into sleeping quarters for employees, something owner Elon Musk says are for “tired employees.”

Employees apparently entered the company’s San Francisco headquarters to find bedrooms with mattresses where offices once were. One source shared a photo with Forbes that showed a “queen bed, replete with a table lamp and two office armchairs.”

It is not clear how many bedrooms were added to Twitter’s San Francisco offices, though one source said that there were “four to eight per floor,” adding that they do “look comfortable.” They did add, however, that the beds were “not a good look” for Musk.

“It’s yet another unspoken sign of disrespect. There is no discussion. Just like, beds showed up,” the source said. “People are already putting in late nights, so it makes sense to an extent,” the person added.

Musk fired back on Twitter in response to the investigation.

“So city of SF attacks companies providing beds for tired employees instead of making sure kids are safe from fentanyl,” Musk tweeted. “Where are your priorities @LondonBreed!?” Musk said, tagging the city’s mayor, linking to a story of a father who lost his infant son to a fentanyl overdose at an area playground.

Within hours of the initial report that Musk had converted the offices to bedrooms, the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection confirmed that they were examining whether the bedrooms were in violation of city code.

A spokesperson for the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection told the New York Post that officials needed “to make sure the building is being used as intended.”

“There are different building code requirements for residential buildings, including those being used for short-term stays,” department spokesperson Patrick Hannan said in a statement. “Everyone in San Francisco deserves a safe place to live, work, play and sleep, and no one is above the law.”

