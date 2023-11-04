(The Center Square) – New York-based immigration authorities arrested a man who is wanted in Senegal for “terroristic activities” after he crossed into the United States through the southern border.

According to a news release from United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the 29-year-old man of Senegalese or Mauritanian origin was arrested on Oct. 17 by the Enforcement and Removal Operations New York City branch, and he will continue to remain behind bars until next steps are determined.

The release added that the Federal Bureau of Investigation alerted the agency about his alleged terrorism ties in West Africa.

However, the man was encountered by CBP on Oct. 3, while crossing the border near Lukeville, Arizona. He was then “released on his own recognizance” and he was told to go to ERO in New York.

“Noncitizens who are engaged in or suspected of supporting terrorism are a direct threat to our country’s national security and will be expeditiously removed from the United States,” ERO New York City Field Office Director Kenneth Genalo said in a statement on Oct. 19.

“ERO New York City will use every tool at our disposal to keep American citizens and residents safe from those who erroneously believe they can exploit our immigration laws to escape justice in other countries. We remain committed to working with our law enforcement partners to ensure individuals who commit unspeakable acts of violence are held accountable,” Genalo continued.

Although the man was wanted in another country, the United States has been encountering people who are on the terror watchlist. As of September, 160 migrants on the FBI’s list had been encountered by border authorities in fiscal year 2023, NBC News reported. The Center Square reported in October that some experts are concerned about Hamas-connected terrorists making their way into the nation’s interior by coming through the southern border.