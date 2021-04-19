CNN anchor Chris Cuomo said gun laws and police reform will happen when “white people’s kids start getting killed.”

The host of “Cuomo Prime Time,” who just last month claimed on-air to be “black on the inside,” claims to have the answer on gun and police reform.

“Shootings, gun laws, access to weapons. Oh, I know when they’ll change,” said the anchor. “[When] your kids start getting killed. White people’s kids start getting killed.”

