The Chinese government intentionally manufactured and released the COVID-19 virus that led to mass shutdowns and deaths across the world, a top virologist and whistleblower told Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Tuesday.
Carlson specifically asked Dr. Li-Meng Yan whether she believed the Chinese Communist Party released the virus “on purpose.” “Yes, of course, it’s intentionally,” she responded on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”
Yan said more evidence would be released but pointed to her own high-ranking position at a World Health Organization reference lab as a reason to trust her allegation.
This is an excerpt. Read more at Fox News.
OK, now if China did deliberately release the COVID-19. Now What?
Now what? Depends on who gets elected. If it’s Biden more butt kissing will ensue. If it’s Trump I wouldn’t want to be a Chinese businessman hoping to do business in America.
Don’t know if this is true but I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if it is. Everyone should hear this woman’s story but most won’t.
Her life may be at risk!
OR
It could be a Chinese Set-up!