Rep. Liz Cheney said Sunday that the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol was pursuing an interview with Virginia “Ginni” Thomas and was willing to subpoena her for testimony.
Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming who serves as the committee’s vice chair, told CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday that the panel is in discussions with attorneys for Thomas, a conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
“We certainly hope that she will agree to come in voluntarily, but the committee is fully prepared to contemplate a subpoena if she does not,” Cheney said. “I hope it doesn’t get to that. I hope she will come voluntarily.”
Related Story: Adam Schiff admits Clarence Thomas is main target for Jan 6 committee, vows to use wife to get him
In March, Cheney and other members of the committee reportedly held internal discussions that supported the idea of interviewing Thomas about a series of 29 text messages in which she urged then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to continue efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
In the text messages obtained by the committee, she urged Meadows to employ lawyer Sidney Powell as “the lead and the face” of former President Donald Trump’s legal team also referenced a conversation with her “best friend” a nickname that she and her husband have been known to publicly call each other.
Thomas’ attorney Mark R. Paoletta wrote in a letter last month that while she was willing to appear before the committee “to clear her name,” he did not “understand the need” to speak with her for the panel’s investigation.
Cheney’s comments came after the Jan. 6 committee completed its last scheduled public hearing on Thursday, examining the 187 minutes between Trump’s speech on the Ellipse the day of the riots and his video that evening telling the rioters to “go home.”
Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said the members would reconvene in September to continue laying out its findings to the American people and Cheney on Wednesday said the committee has “far more evidence to share with the American people” and will spend August “pursuing emerging information on multiple fronts.”
On Sunday, Cheney said the committee had not yet decided whether it would make criminal referrals of Trump, but said she believed Trump violated his oath of office.
“That’s something we take very seriously. And I would also say that the Department of Justice certainly is very focused based on what we see publicly on what is the largest criminal investigation in American history,” she said. “But there’s no doubt in my mind that the president of the United States is unfit for further office.”
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
I don’t like to wish ill on other people, but I am finding it increasingly difficult to not wish dire consequences on this Jan 6th Committee bunch,
The treasonous, destructive, unethical Democrat Party and its Democrat RINOs have been running some sort of Con, Deception, Kangaroo court or circus for the last decade. Misrepresenting the U.S. Constitution and our laws to go after their political adversaries and people who do not bow down to the Democrat Party’s objectives and policies.
Nancy Pelosi admitted an unfortunate truth about her
orchestrate and fabricated President Trump’s impeachment “farce”
– It hinges on witness’s “allegations” not “proof”.
It’s Not A Question” Of “Proof”, It’s About “Allegations”
https://youtu.be/7dzhIxeF204
Remember how the hateful nasty Nancy tore up President Trump’s State of the Union message manuscript on national TV.
It is imperative that we remove these treasonous Democrats from ALL positions of authority from the president to the school board.
Vote Against each and every Democrat running foe ANT office or position!
IF i had my wish, they’d all be struck down by a bolt from heaven.. INSIDE THE Congressional building.. AND turned into a pile of ash.
these fools think they are god!!!!!
Maybe she should subpoena the wife of the guy her dad shot in the face on her ranch, to see what her opinion of the act of her father was, without letting dad or any witnesses present testify as to his side of the shooting? Let the past lie in the past. Liz is proof positive that hate, envy and spite only destroy the people who cling on to them, which is the real cause of liberal insanity and Trump derangement syndrome. Her mental state and grasp on reality deteriorates with every passing hour she sits on her rump wasting time, when she should be out legislating our way out of the economic Hell Biden has led the nation into. But then she would be a true Conservative who would ignore the BS of January 6th and concentrate on Ronald Reagan’s 11th commandment “Thou shalt not speak ill of any fellow Republican”
In Justice Thomas’ statemet to Joe Biden et al, it’s a “LYNCHING”! They really want Ginni Thomas to testify against her husband, to get to him through her. It won’t be anything like an interview, it will be a vicious accusatory browbeating, this will be payback for Roe V Wade and every other decision the Justice has made that liberals don’t like!
Which is imo, WHY THEY ARE DOING this. TO try and PUNISH justice Thomas.
Why does Liz Cheney look so miserable and depressed all the time? She must look in the mirror every morning and really hate what she see’s. What a disgusting, vindictive, corrupt elitist. She will lose this fiasco, President Trump will win, once again!
she looks just like all liberal democrats do.
to name a few.
schumer,harry reed,pelosi,s.jackson lee,maxine waters,aoc.
BECAUSE hate and sin fill their soul.
Ms. Cheney could find herself humiliated, she may be bitting off way more than her conservative-hating mindset can take on. Although the fact that the Pennsylvanian who was videotaped for the entire 30 seconds he was in the Capitol, while he walked sans weapons, through the Capitol, and then left , was tried, was judged guilty, and sentenced for trespassing, has committed suicide. The judge who heard that outrageous case should be ashamed, Liz Cheney probably feels proud she can put a notch on her gavel. May the democratic party reap what they are sowing, may they lose every office they currently hold, and take Liz with them.
Liz Cheney is a disgrace to the public office she holds and should be tried and convicted for treason against this country. If ANYONE in the state of WYOMING votes for this ridiculous person you should be stripped of your voting rights…………………..