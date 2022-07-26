Hundreds of protesters rallied at the Indiana Statehouse on Monday as lawmakers began a special session to ban abortion in the state.
Activists chanted and held signs for and against the new bill that would ban abortion except for cases of rape, incest or to protect the life of the mother.
“Never did I think that I’d have to march for anything like this, for our rights as human beings and to be told what to do with your body,” Maggie Matz told the IndyStar.
Another activist held a sign reading “It is a poverty to decide that a child must die so that you may live as you wish.”
Indiana is the first state to hold a special session on abortion and joins about a dozen other states that have banned abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade last month.
Vice President Kamala Harris also traveled to Indianapolis Monday to meet with lawmakers a block from the Indiana Statehouse for a roundtable on abortion rights.
Harris criticized the Republican proposal and said most women do not realize they are pregnant until they are unable to access an abortion.
“Some people need to actually learn how a woman’s body works,” Harris said.
Indiana has received a lot of attention over the last couple of weeks after a 10-year-old rape victim traveled from Ohio to Indiana to seek an abortion.
“The idea that in some states after a child or a woman or a man, but in particular in this case of abortion, a woman or a child would have endured such an act of violence and then to suggest that she would not have the autonomy and authority to make a decision about what happens to her body is outrageous,” Harris said.
“Our underlying goal is to protect human life, promote more adoption and less abortion by limiting abortion to the life of the mother, rape and incest,” said Rodric Bray, the head of the Indiana state Senate, as he unveiled the initial abortion bill last week.
While some Republicans think the bill does not go far enough, others think it is too harsh as Democrats are expected to force votes on amendments.
“Just watch when people get a hold of this piece of legislation and find out that we have an outright ban on abortion in Indiana. It’s going to get worse,” said Senate Democratic Leader Greg Taylor.
Harris has been traveling across the country in the last month to discuss reproductive rights with state legislators in North Carolina, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and now Indiana.
“We stand with the women of Indiana,” Harris said. “We trust the women of Indiana to make decisions about their own lives without requiring their government to tell them what to do with their bodies.”
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Dazzling show of brilliance, Kamala. How about you learn how the brain and mind are supposed to work and then utilize it.
“Some people need to actually learn how a woman’s body works,” Harris said.,,,,,,,like maybe Kamala who has never given birth but can only step on birth in abortion or socially redistribute her kids as step children through marriage. Giving birth is an act of faith in God and an act of courage by human who reflects him. Kamala has neither faith nor courage. She can only borrow them from others when the need or urge comes upon her for a crisis never to be let go to waste to get votes. She is the mother of all deceptions and envy, who obviously has no clue how her own body was designed to work who only uses brain to secure a future, never those parts that define her as a woman that she only uses to entice, but never produce,,,,kind of like her politics.
SINCE the left refuses to even DEFINE a woman, who the hell are they, to tell US to “learn how a woman’s body works!”
just a little wisdom from heels up harris.
A woman’s body ends at the end of the baby’s umbilical cord and the baby’s body begins.
It is NOT YOUR BODY THAT YOU ARE KILLING; it is the baby’s body!!
And in the proces,s you also kill a large part of your soul, with always two victims in abortion, but they never tell you about the second victim, the aborting mother who finds out too late in either remorse in damaged conscience, or in insanity of repressed guilt. Nobody wins in abortion. Not even those who so dull their feelings to kill conscience and to become something less human, and certainly less spiritual, than they were before. Enter Kamala, and what you become when you win the Vice presidency, but lose your own soul. Just who wants to become THAT! I’d rather die poor surrounded by my loving children when it’s time to check out than die alone but with lots of Jewelry and memories of wasted unearned power, created by the life force of others who had courage to live by faith, not party doctrine.
How does Rachel Levine’s body work. After all he has become a she. Women of the year in various categories happen to be men.
This coming from the same person who can’t define the term “woman”. God help us.
IN the left’s case, God’s already considered them a lost cause…