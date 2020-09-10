President Trump defended comments he made earlier this year about the coronavirus pandemic in interviews with journalist Bob Woodward, telling Fox News’ “Hannity” Wednesday that he wanted to “show a calmness.”

“I’m the leader of the country, I can’t be jumping up and down and scaring people,” Trump told host Sean Hannity. “I don’t want to scare people. I want people not to panic, and that’s exactly what I did.”

The above is an excerpt from Fox News.

Related Story: Woodward dismisses claims he could have saved lives by publishing Trump’s coronavirus remarks sooner

His goal all along over the course of the 10-month project was to get the reporting to the public in time for the November elections. "What's the demarcation line? The election," he says. 6/ — ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) September 9, 2020