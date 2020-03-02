So what’s the matter with making America great again — and keeping it that way? Don’t get nervous about the positive power of “nationalism” advises Charlie Kirk, founder of the conservative youth group Turning Point USA, and author of the new book ” The MAGA Doctrine: The Only Ideas That Will Win the Future.”

Loving one’s own country does not mean attacking others, he says, and in the big picture, most nations tend to pursue their own best interests. There are exceptions, of course, and leaders who want to tell the rest of the planet how to live.

But not the current president.

” President Trump ran to represent the rights of Americans on the global stage. He didn’t run to rule the world,” writes Mr. Kirk, who examines every facet of the president’s strategy, style and beliefs.

“America produces larger-than-life characters, and that is wonderful. Trump is the kind of bold, experimenting giant that the Founders hoped would one day flourish in the United States. Let’s not allow the left to turn us into cramped and cowardly shadows of our former selves,” the author advises.

“To understand who Donald J. Trump is, and what the Trump philosophy really is, you must believe in American exceptionalism, resilience and perseverance,” Mr. Kirk observes.

His new book was just published by Broadside Books, the conservative imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, and has won accolades from Donald Trump Jr. and former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who believes the author will inspire the next generation to embrace MAGA, and “make America great again,” she said.

NORTH CAROLINA CALLS

President Trump journeys to Charlotte, North Carolina, on Monday for another jumbo campaign rally; the city will get a repeat visit from the president in late August when it hosts the three-day 2020 Republican National Convention.

Mr. Trump won the Tar Heel State by 3.6 percentage points in 2016. Politically, North Carolina is a complex place — but one source believes that a “trend in party registration could sink the Democrats” when Election Day arrives.

“As of Jan. 1, 2020, Democrats made up 36.6% of the state’s 6.8 million registered voters, according to State Board of Elections registration data. Unaffiliated voters trailed by about four percentage points, followed by Republicans at 30%,” reports Cory Vaillancourt, a political analyst for the Smoky Mountain News, an independent news organization in Waynesville.

“Those numbers are shockingly different than the last time Donald Trump ran. Republicans have gained almost 5 percentage points since then, but Democratic registrations are down almost 5 percentage points over that same period. At the same time, unaffiliated voter registrations have grown by more than 23 percentage points,” writes Mr. Vaillancourt.

“The trend against Democrats from Jan. 1, 2016, through today is even more pronounced in the western seven-county mountain region of North Carolina, where almost every county has lost 15 to 35% of its lefties,” he continued, noting that Republicans have seen positive growth in six of those seven western counties, and double-digit growth in five of them.

“All in all, there are now 18.5% fewer registered Democrats, 10.3% more registered Republicans and 13.1% more unaffiliated voters in those seven counties than there were at this time in 2016,” says Mr. Vaillancourt.

WORDS OF WISDOM

The GOP’s favorite color just became an acronym. We’re talking “RED.”

Here’s succinct strategy for Republicans from Lynnette Hardaway, also known as Diamond of the popular pro-Trump sisters Diamond and Silk.

“Just vote red. That means ‘Replace Every Democrat,'” Ms. Hardaway tells WMAL, a talk radio outlet in the nation’s capital.

TRUMP, BLOOMBERG AND FOX NEWS

Buzz and excitement: it’s something, perhaps, that even a billionaire’s money can’t buy. Fox News will air a town hall for Democratic presidential candidate Michael R. Bloomberg on Monday, broadcast live from a venue in Northern Virginia. Anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will moderate the event, broadcast from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. EST.

“With the largest TV news audience in the country, we are eager to continue offering viewers a robust conversation with the top players in contention for the Democratic nomination.” says Fox News Media president and executive editor Jay Wallace.

Indeed, Fox News is the most watched network in the cable realm with huge, consistent audiences. Mr. Bloomberg should be pleased.

So will President Trump, who on Thursday appears in his own town hall meeting on Fox News, again with Ms. MacCallum and Mr. Baier moderating, airing live from Scranton, Pennsylvania, at 6:30 p.m. EST. This is, Mr. Wallace notes, the president’s first town hall of the election cycle.

WILL WE SEE A REPEAT HERE?

Yes, Democratic presidential hopeful Joseph R. Biden enjoyed a hefty political comeback in the South Carolina primary, media accolades which suggested he was not washed up, and was fit to fight his way down the campaign trail another day. There are greater implications in Mr. Biden’s win, which could repeat on Super Tuesday and beyond.

“South Carolina Democrats vote to slow down the socialism train,” advises an editorial from The Washington Examiner.

“One of the overarching debates in the Democratic primary has been over whether the party should pursue more incremental changes that build on the legacy of Barack Obama or move in a much more radical direction. South Carolina Democrats were emphatic in their answer. While 70% of primary voters said that the next president should either return to Obama’s policies or move in a more conservative direction, just 26% said the next president should pursue policies that are more liberal than Obama,” the news organization notes.

POLL DU JOUR

• 40% of Americans say the coronavirus will be contained “within several months.”

• 20% say it will be contained in six months or longer.

• 16% say it will be contained in a month, 16% “in a few weeks.”

• 4% say the virus will be contained “within a few days.”

• 4% believe it has already been contained.

Source: An Ipsos poll of 1,000 U.S. adults conducted Feb. 14-15 and released Friday.

