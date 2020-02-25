President Trump tangled with a CNN reporter on Tuesday over leaked reports of Russian interference in the 2020 election, telling journalist Jim Acosta that “you probably have the worst record in the history of broadcasting.”

At a press conference in India, Mr. Trump suggested that CNN had apologized for “highly exaggerated” reports that Russia was trying to help socialist Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont win the Democratic primary, with the ultimate goal of benefiting the president.

“I want no help from any country and I haven’t been given help from any country,” Mr. Trump told Mr. Acosta. “But if you see what CNN, your wonderful network, said, I guess they apologized … for saying certain things that weren’t true. Tell me, what was their apology yesterday?”

Mr. Acosta retorted, “Mr. President, I think our record on delivering the truth is a lot better than yours sometimes, if you don’t mind me saying.”

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

The above is an excerpt from the Washington Times.

Jim @Acosta calling the president a liar to his face in front of a foreign audience on the basis of nothing is a bad look. He came all the way around the world to make a jerk out of himself — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) February 25, 2020

Jim Acosta again showing how truly reprehensible a journalist he is. @CNN continuing to employ him shows how bad they are as well. #JournalistsAreSupposedToBeNeutral — Ted Donnelly (@irishted) February 25, 2020

Why is it that Jim Acosta of CNN is allowed at any presidential news conferences? This man obviously hates the president and disrespected him just now in a news conference in India. How is Acosta even good for his network? — 🇺🇸 RockinJoe 🎤 (@RockinJoe1) February 25, 2020

Jim Acosta is a DNC activist. He should no longer consider himself a journalist and should not be called one. What he did today, in a foreign land is tantamount to treason. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) February 25, 2020