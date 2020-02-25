President Trump tangled with a CNN reporter on Tuesday over leaked reports of Russian interference in the 2020 election, telling journalist Jim Acosta that “you probably have the worst record in the history of broadcasting.”

At a press conference in India, Mr. Trump suggested that CNN had apologized for “highly exaggerated” reports that Russia was trying to help socialist Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont win the Democratic primary, with the ultimate goal of benefiting the president.

“I want no help from any country and I haven’t been given help from any country,” Mr. Trump told Mr. Acosta. “But if you see what CNN, your wonderful network, said, I guess they apologized … for saying certain things that weren’t true. Tell me, what was their apology yesterday?”

Mr. Acosta retorted, “Mr. President, I think our record on delivering the truth is a lot better than yours sometimes, if you don’t mind me saying.”

The above is an excerpt from the Washington Times.

Trump scolds CNN’s Jim Acosta in India: ‘You ought to be ashamed of yourself

