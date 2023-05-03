On Tuesday, former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany joined Charlie Kirk on his show to discuss comments made by President Biden’s press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in the wake of the Nashville school shooting.
Kirk and McEnany slammed Jean-Pierre for her tone-deaf remarks, wherein she seemingly ignored the six murdered Christians in favor of focusing on the threat scrutiny over the killer’s identity would have on the transgender community.
“Remember what she said after the Christian hate crime?” Kirk began, showing a clip of Jean-Pierre failing to mention Christians but proudly declaring the Biden administration stands with LGBTQIA youth, who she says will “fight back.”
“In communcations, you understand the importance of words more than anyone,” McEnany replied. “For her to use the words ‘they fight back’ days after a transgender individual killed six Christians, it’s appalling, it’s disgusting. That word should never be used, and to not acknowledge the victim here…”
McEnany went on to stress the importance of calling things out as what they are, citing attacks at the Tree of Life Synagogue and Pulse Nightclub, which targeted Jews and the LGBTQ community, respectively.
“The fact that the White House got away with this without anyone in the media questioning it is a really sad indictment of the American media,” she lamented.
“It is the first shooting ever that I’ve seen,” Kirk added, “where the shooter and the murders get more sympathy than the actual victims.”
McEnany suggested that Christians should rise up and make it known that they will not be silenced when their fellow believers are slaughtered.
“This isn’t happening in isolation,” she said. “This is a broader attack on Christianity that’s coming from this administration, gotta be vocal about it.”
Jean-Pierre’s comments were widely criticized by the right, many of whom questioned why the administration was seemingly attempting to downplay the fact that the shooter, Audrey Hale, identified as transgender.
© Copyright 2023 HUMAN EVENTS. All Rights Reserved.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
This Democrat Party, their corrupt puppet president and the LGBTQIA community either hate God and his so Jesus Christ or just do not acknowledge God’s existence, because just about everything God has declared a Sin or an Abomination these disciples of Satan have encouraged, promoted, supported and protected.
John 8:44 You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies.
No wonder she aboids answering so many questions—she does so much better when she doesn’t say anything.
On a positive note it is becoming crystal clear where this administration’s sympathies lie. Knowing the enemy and what they believe is important to the battle.
It was obvious during OBAMA’s years too..
“We are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America.” — Barack Obama, October 30, 2008
Mission accomplished, BI-rak Obama!!
I need to correct something here. The Pulse nightclub shooter did not target Pulse because it was a gay club. This is a misconception. He did so because he was familiar with the layout and considered it an easy target. This was told by the shooter’s wife. She also said he first wanted to do it at Downtown Disney, but after scoping out the area, he decided there was too much security.