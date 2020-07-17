Powerful corporations are writing generous checks to Black Lives Matter, and vowing to help the group fight racism, but the Marxist group has spent most of its funds on travel expenses and pay.

OneNewsNow and other news outlets have reported that a co-founder of Black Lives Matter says they are “trained Marxists,” and the website itself drips with references to Marxism and an anti-Western view of capitalism, the nuclear family, and heterosexuality.

Citing a report by the Capital Research Center, The Daily Signal reports 18 major corporations have donated to the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation in recent months. Amazon, Microsoft, Nabisco, DoorDash, Gatorade, and Airbnb are some of the big-name contributors who have announced donations in social media posts.

Airbnb announced in June it was splitting a $500,000 donation between the NACCP and the Black Lives Foundation “in support of their fight for equality and justice…”

“We’re committed to creating a more equitable society through influence, education and support,” announced Gatorade, which was splitting $500,000 among several groups that include the Black Lives Matter Foundation.

DoorDash told The Daily Signal that the company’s goal is to “fight injustice, inequality and discrimination and to support organizations that are working to root out structural and systemic racism and providing local community development, mentorship, education and entrepreneurship programs to support Black communities across the country.”

Reacting to the generous donations, Washington Times columnist Robert Knight says the “race hustlers” at Black Lives Matter are enriching themselves while espousing anti-capitalist, Marxist ideologies.

“Corporations are terrified by the violence that Black Lives Matter has brought to cities all over the country,” Knight tells OneNewsNow, “and they’re rushing to comply with whatever the race hustlers tell them to do.”

BLM spent millions

Some conservative activists have alleged contributions to the Black Lives Matter Foundation are “funneled” to Democratic candidates such as Joe Biden, since BLM uses the political website ActBlue. But fact-checking website Politifact, which often jumps to defend the Left, reported that ActBlue operates like PayPal to hold those funds for the Foundation, meaning the claims are untrue.

Farther down in its story, Politifact noted, however, that the Black Lives Matter Foundation is sponsored by a nonprofit called Thousands Currents because the Foundation is not operating on its own as a non-profit.

According to the website for Thousand Currents, the Black Lives Matter Foundation formed in 2013 and has yet to organize itself as a non-profit after partnering with Thousands Currents in 2016 to oversee its finances.

According to the watchdog website Influencewatch.org, Thousand Currents operates as a “left-leaning” grantmaking organization that collected approximately $6 million for Black Lives Matter from 2017 to 2019 according to auditing figures.

According to the website:

These audits also showed that 83.3 percent of Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation total expenditures were for personnel, consultant, and travel costs during the three year period from 2017-2019. About 6 percent of expenditures were in the form of grants to outside organizations, including to local Black Lives Matter chapters.

Join the ‘revolution’

At the same time corporations are lining up to praise Black Lives Matter, Knight says, the consequences of allowing Marxism are on display all over the country. He points to one example in Seattle, where white city employees sat through training about their “complicity in racism.”

“This is strikingly similar to the Cultural Revolution in China under Mao Tse Tung,” Knight warns, “where people were forced to say things they didn’t believe in order to get along or not be sent to a camp.”

Major corporations are doing the same thing by making a donation, he says.

Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.