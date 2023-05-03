Bud Light last week released a new ad that shows young adults drinking beer at a country music festival, the latest attempt at damage control by the embattled company as its sales plummet amid a boycott over its partnership with a transgender influencer.
The ad, titled “Bud Light Shower Beer,” shows a group of friends drinking in the rain as a country song plays in the background. The commercial is likely part of an effort on the part of Bud Light and parent company Anheuser-Busch to rehabilitate their reputation among conservatives. Bud Light reportedly saw a 26 percent drop in sales from a year ago, after conservatives boycotted the company for its collaboration last month with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.
Following the backlash last month, Budweiser released another ad widely seen as an attempt to make the brand’s image more palatable to conservatives. The patriotic ad showed Budweiser’s iconic Clydesdale horse galloping past American landmarks and farmland.
Anheuser-Busch last month placed Bud Light’s marketing vice president Alissa Heinerscheid on leave over the P.R. crisis. Heinerscheid received scrutiny amid the backlash after it was revealed that days before the collaboration with Mulvaney became public, she said on a podcast that she wanted to make Bud Light less “fratty” and “out of touch” and instead attempt to “attract young drinkers” with “inclusivity.”
The company’s partnership with Mulvaney was revealed on April 1. Mulvaney celebrated the partnership on social media, showing off a Bud Light can featuring the influencer and activist’s face and a video of Mulvaney drinking Bud Light in a bathtub.
Several country music singers, including Travis Tritt and John Rich, announced they would participate in boycotts of the beer. Singer Kid Rock posted a video showing him shooting Bud Light cases with a rifle in protest of the brand’s collaboration with Mulvaney.
Anheuser-Busch reveled its true “woke” character by getting in bed with the disgraceful transgender community.
The “King of beer” has become the “woke queeny” beer.
To some it doesn’t matter but to billions of people it does.
I for one will never drink another Anheuser-Busch product. I switched to American made Coors Light.
They used to call it the King of Beers. I guess their new description of it should be the Beer of Queers.
I am shocke country music, LET ITSELF be used like this.
Go woke, go broke. We need to make sure this continues to be true. New commercials is like closing barn door after the Clydesdales also tried tp get away as far as they could to avoid association.
Bud-not-so-wiser is about to choke on woke.
I suppose there are feeble minded light beer drinkers, high fiveing white guys, “fratty” and “out of touch”, “young drinkers” (with “inclusivity” on their minds) that will be satisfied with this obviously calculated move.
They never question why their favorite bovine urine is always in stock these days.
No, you didn’t change your pro pervert attitude. You got caught and you are trying to obfuscate your reprehensible support of perversion. Too little, too late, I won’t be back
Nor will anyone else here i assume.
This is a great example of Capitalism at its best; let the buyer decide for themselves. Why any company is dumb enough to cater to any tiny percentage of the fringe population gets what it deserves.
Will drinking Butt Light make ya a trannie? If ya drink “lite beer” yer there already.