ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger accepted a judge’s findings Friday and said U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is qualified to run for reelection.
A group of voters filed a complaint with Raffensperger’s office saying that Greene should be barred from running for reelection under a seldom-invoked provision of the 14th Amendment having to do with insurrection. Georgia Administrative Law Judge Charles Beaudrot last month held a hearing on the matter and found that Green was eligible/ineligible.
He then sent his findings to Raffensperger, who was responsible for making the final decision.
It was an awkward position to be in for the secretary of state who drew the ire of former President Donald Trump after he resisted pressure to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia.
Greene has been a staunch Trump ally and has won his endorsement for her reelection bid while continuing to spread unproven claims about the 2020 election being “stolen.” Raffensperger, meanwhile, has consistently defended the integrity of the election in Georgia, but is facing a tough primary challenge from Trump-backed U.S. Rep. Jody Hice.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
YAY !!!!!
Has she been tried and found guilty of insurrection? Of course not, this is a liberal catchphrase that sounds good but they have nothing to back it up. The anti-Trump sentiment is slipping away as the Biden administration proves every charge leveled against it during the campaign comes true and the country goes down hill proving the Trump supporters right.
No, but why would that stop the left…
This was done in the open and in front of “the people” so they could not present vague information on which to find her “guilty” so of course they lost. Those being held without their “right” for being tried by their peers and the only evidence against them is what the biased democratic/RINO committee presents in order to ensure a “guilty” verdict is found. This verdict has already been decided since day one. Where is the instigator seen many, many times doing just that yet no charges have ever been filed against that person. Why – a plant cannot be charged.
“We, the people” need to make our voices be heard loud and clear next election.
And if the ballot box, is stolen from us again, that leaves one other box left for us!