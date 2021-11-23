It’s the season of good cheer and brotherly love!
Unless, for some people, one happens to be unvaccinated.
According to the traveling connoisseurs at the Vacationer—who conducted and published this 2021 Holiday Travel Survey—roughly one third of American adults refuse to celebrate the holidays with someone they know is unvaccinated regardless of any negative COVID test results they may have in tow. About half (46.66 percent, to be exact) would be willing to share in their good will on Earth should said unvaccinated individual take a test beforehand.
The demographic that the study found to be the most open to celebrating with people no matter their vaccination status were young adults ages 18 to 29 while older populations appeared to be more stringent.
The Vacationer didn’t look at just vaccination status, though; their survey additionally asked other questions pertaining to holiday travel, such as whether people were comfortable traveling for seasonal celebrations in general.
Fortunately, only nearly 11 percent of respondents admitted to being “less comfortable” traveling in comparison than last year while a little over 42 percent said they were “more comfortable,” signaling how the travel industry is most certainly in healthy recovery post-pandemic.
The survey does get slightly personal, though, as it asked individuals who participated whether they would be spending their holidays in the company of someone they aren’t all too crazy about.
Fortunately, only about 66 percent said “no,” although roughly 21 responded yes, there would be more than one person they disliked present at holiday celebrations.
For that 21 percent—here’s to hoping you have some mulled wine at your disposal, at least.
©2021 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit pennlive.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
brain washing is nearly complete.
covid is a joint venture between the communist left and the chicoms to overthrow america by swaying an election and killing
american citizens among other semi free countries in europe.
faucis hands are all over this he is a traitor.
Quite sure that one in three are democrat-supremacists. Who would want to partake in any celebration with those who will eventually turn you over to the gestapo when you go against them.
I am glad to see that 2/3 of the people have not drank the Kool-aid. Let the brain-washed isolate into their idiocy as it saves the rest of us from their insane trust in government and death shots.
I got Covid (Delta?) about 9 weeks ago and recovered quite easily. I used some common sense and hit it early with high dose vitamins, herbs, and rest. I was prepared had it become dangerous as I had other resources. Be like a Boy Scout and- Always be prepared!
Our family celebrated Easter last year and this year, Thanksgiving last year and we will this year, Christmas last year and will this year. We had our family reunion last year and this year. We celebrated my uncle’s 78th birthday last December and he had a BLAST! Plenty of people there! We do not live in fear. We live our lives and do things to keep up our immune system. Some of us have gotten Covid, but all recovered without incident. Many friends of mine have gotten Covid and I have helped them recover, Some got it harder than others, but they also refused to do things to help themselves get better as they relied in doctors! Those who relied on their doctors had worse outcomes. I am NOT advocating never using your doctor; I am advocating using common-sense and do your own research.
One sheeple for every two people. I’m just thankful that I don’t have to be around a bunch of Liberal turkeys.