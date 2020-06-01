Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Friday ripped President Donald Trump, saying he’s fomenting violence and playing to racist urges for political gain in response to the killing of a black man by a Minneapolis police officer and subsequent rioting.
Lightfoot’s comments were an apparent response to Trump tweeting a message that included “When the looting starts, the shooting starts” in response to rioting in Minneapolis and elsewhere following the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck while he was in custody. Lightfoot said the president cannot be allowed to divide and destabilize the country.
“He wants to show failures on the part of Democratic local leaders, to throw red meat to his base,” Lightfoot said in opening remarks at an afternoon news conference. “His goal is to polarize, to destabilize local government and inflame racist urges. We can absolutely not let him prevail. And I will code what I really want to say to Donald Trump. It’s two words. It begins with F and it ends with U.”
Asked later whether she should have used that language toward Trump, in light of Michelle Obama’s “when they go low, we go high” mantra, Lightfoot didn’t back down.
“I don’t take the bait every time, but this time, when we are suffering pain and trauma at the killing of a black man in the street, to try to, for political gain, and blow the dog whistle to his base, I’m a black woman, and a leader, and I feel an obligation to speak out when something as offensive as that is said by anyone, but particularly the president,” she said. “And I make no apologies whatsoever for my word choice, and the way in which I’m calling him out for what he said.”
___
(c)2020 the Chicago Tribune
Visit the Chicago Tribune at www.chicagotribune.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
“Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Friday ripped President Donald Trump, saying he’s fomenting violence and playing to racist urges for political gain”
Pot, meet Kettle. This has been the Lib strategy for decades. If Trump is race-baiting, he’s doing it all wrong. He needs to take socialism lessons from the likes of Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson. These two have made fortunes from fomenting violence and playing to racist urges for political gain.
And take off your stupid Virtue Signalling mask already. You’re not better than me because you “care so much” about spreading the virus. You’re the same half-wit who shut down barber shops and then decided you were so important you had to go get your hair done so you’d look good on TV. Your plan didn’t work. You’re as ugly as ever.
Lightfoot of the heavy hand seeks to “F” Trump,,,,after already “F’ing” herself and her entire city. As with most Democrats they confuse the “F” word with the love word, and only end up with the “HATE” word. This is all anyone who seeks comfort in her perverted party’s sense of love ever end up with. Lightfoot is not the solution but the problem, and the hate she cannot contain with her mouth is the real red meat that fires and feeds the flames of her dying city. She hates not Trump for his actions or words, but for his skin color and his success, just another form of the racial hatred that got her former white run city with the broad shoulders into trouble in the first place, now changed by her into the city with the club-foot and a Miracle Mile of destruction.
She thinks to equally weigh in the American scales of justice, the horrid death of one black man against the destruction of multiple American cities and yes, black run businesses who lives are now destroyed only because the racial envy, division, and hatred bred in their American party platforms of pugilistic propaganda have matured into open festering social rebellion, while they who gave birth to it were caught in power positions to take the blame for the very thing they created.