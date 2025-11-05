The CBS News program “Sunday Morning” has been hailed as one of the “crown jewels” of the network — which means it’s larded with liberal bias. Last year, it was a conveyor belt of Democrats.

They aired puffball interviews with Pete Buttigieg, Doug Emhoff, Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden, Ketanji Brown Jackson and Kamala Harris. So it was typical when CBS reporter Seth Doane traveled to Italy for this week’s show to get the hot interview with “Hollywood icon” George Clooney.

Things got spicy when they discussed what went wrong in 2024. Doane asked Clooney if he still felt good about his New York Times op-ed calling for Biden to step aside.

“Yes. We had a chance,” Clooney answered. “I wanted there to be — as I wrote in the op-ed — a primary. Let’s battle-test this quickly and get it up and going. I think the mistake with it being Kamala is that she had to run against her own record. And it’s very hard to do if the point of running is to say, ‘I’m not that person.’ You know, it’s hard to do. And so, she was given a very tough task. I think it was a mistake, quite honestly.”

So Clooney wanted a primary, which obviously did not happen. It could have happened if Democrats had pressured Biden out in 2023, but they denied and delayed until the disastrous debate, and then it was too late for a primary. It left them with the irony of being the Democrats without any actual democracy.

Then Doane asked Clooney, “Did you see Hunter Biden’s reaction?”

Hunter was naturally furious that his income source was forced out. “I love George Clooney’s movies, but I don’t really give a s— what he thinks about who should be the nominee for the Democratic Party,” he told one podcaster. Hunter also claimed Barack Obama gave Clooney “the blessing” to speak out, and said, “F— him! F— him and f— everybody around him.”

Clooney said yes, he saw that, but who needs a family feud? “I could spend a lot of time debunking many of the things he said, because many of the things he said were just outright lies. You know, Obama didn’t put me up to it. It wasn’t my fundraiser.”

He’s going to be the bigger man, he told CBS. “But the reality is I don’t think looking backwards like that is helpful to anyone, particularly to him. I don’t think it’s helpful for the Democratic Party. And so I’m just going to wish him well on his ongoing recovery, and I hope he does well, and just leave it at that. I have many personal opinions about it, but I don’t find it to be helpful to have a public spat with him.”

The pro-Democrat networks never want a “public spat” between Democrats. It killed them to spend a few weeks as the party elites forced feeble Biden out.

But there’s a dirty little secret about this interview: None of this political section of the interview was aired nationwide on CBS. You’d have to find it online. They can’t talk about a “public spat” in front of the public.

Instead, CBS plugged the “highlights” of the interview at the top of the show as Doane oozing, “It’s hard to beat a tour of Venice with George Clooney. He talks fame, relationships and aging.”

Clooney mused, “I watch what I eat. But, you know, everything in moderation, including moderation.”

This kind of partisan editing is exactly what the Democrat enablers inside CBS News want to preserve and protect under Bari Weiss and their new ownership.

Tim Graham is director of media analysis at the Media Research Center and executive editor of the blog NewsBusters.org. To find out more about Tim Graham and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate website at www.creators.com.

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