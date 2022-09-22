California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who faces no real opposition for reelection in November, is on a rampage.
The most recent unconstitutional legislation he signed includes an anti-First Amendment law requiring social media platforms “to publicly post their policies regarding hate speech, disinformation, harassment and extremism on their platforms,” according to The Hill.
Newsom issued a statement: “California will not stand by as social media is weaponized to spread hate and disinformation that threaten our communities and foundational values as a country. Californians deserve to know how these platforms are impacting our public discourse.”
Would this “hate and disinformation” pertain to Democrats like former Vice President Al Gore, Hillary Clinton, Stacey Abrams, former President Jimmy Carter and Jan. 6 Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, all of whom have questioned the legitimacy of elections? Lost by Democrats?
Newsom also signed anti-14th Amendment legislation that mandates publicly held companies headquartered in California include at least one member from “an underrepresented community,” defined as “an individual who self-identifies as black, African American, Hispanic, Latino, Asian, Pacific Islander, Native American, Native Hawaiian, or Alaska Native, or who self-identifies as gay, lesbian, bisexual, or transgender.”
Someday California may elect an equally unconstitutional conservative governor presiding over an unconstitutional conservative legislature. Consider the bills that such a governor could sign:
To address concerns about “weaponized” social media, Twitter accounts, Facebook and Instagram must be 50% conservative.
A 2006 study published in Econ Journal Watch found that liberal college professors outnumber conservative professors 12 to one, with liberal history professors outnumbering conservative professors 33.5 to 1. Another study found that virtually all the political donations made by California professors go to Democrats and left-wing groups. At UCLA, the University of California, Berkeley and the University of Southern California, half of the professors’ contributions in 2019-2020 went to five left-wing organizations: ActBlue, Biden for President, Biden Victory Fund, the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. And of the 2022 commencement speakers at the nation’s top 100 universities, according to a study by the Young Americans for Freedom, only three were conservative.
So, how about a bill mandating that colleges hire liberal and conservative professors in an equal amount; a law mandating that professors split their donations evenly between left-wing political organizations and politicians and conservative political organizations and politicians; and that college commencement speakers be divided equally between liberals and conservatives? Also, 50% of public-school teachers, K-12, must be conservative.
A report from The Federalist found that Democratic White House press corps reporters outnumbered Republican reporters 12 to 1. The then-New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet admitted, “I think the Left, we don’t — I’m not ‘we,’ I’m a journalist — but the Left as a rule does not want to hear thoughtful disagreement.” And the Los Angeles Times last endorsed a Republican for president 50 years ago.
So, let’s have a bill mandating that California newspapers hire an equal number of conservative reporters, require an equal number of conservative and liberal members of their editorial boards and alternate between endorsing a Republican and a Democrat for president.
Let’s turn to Hollywood. Movies frequently feature conservatives and greedy capitalists as villains. So, we need a “good guy/bad guy law” that mandates Hollywood heroes and villains be equally divided between liberal and conservative, and equally divided between capitalist villains and Marxist/collectivist/socialist bad guys. Villains may be no more than 50% conservative. And, of course, hero characters in Hollywood movies must be 50% conservative/Republican.
These are but a few ideas that await the coming of California’s right-wing governor and a conservative supermajority in the state legislature.
If this idiot faces no real opposition for re-election, then that’s all we need to know about the intellectual makeup of California. If they can’t tell by now who this guy really is, then they deserve him.
The Statewide election integrity of the State of California is in the same corrupted state of affairs in Democrat run cities like Chicago, New York, San Francisco where vote stealing and graft created by political criminals bent on pathological control, controls who counts the votes, and the will of THE PEOPLE counts for nothing. The only logical explanation other than the obvious statewide corruption is that THE PEOPLE have gone insane with another pathological desire for self-flagellation and self-destruction, which is probably running rampant within the Democrat Criminal Party, but hardly the majority of ALL THE PEOPLE whose diminishing sane majority apparently now chooses to leave the State rather than fight for their rights and freedoms which just accelerates the proportional rise of the California home grown nuts cases and socially insane over the socially acceptable successful. The socialist Democrats have taken over the voting integrity of the state, city by city. It was organized, foreign funded, educated in their Liberal institutions, and paid for by the very people who are now being destroyed by it. The Democrats now seek to do Nationally what they have already accomplished city by city and are attempting to do state by state. Forget about those 80,000 new IRS agents, and hire more Border guards to protect the border and honest FBI agents to investigate the illegal stolen elections before it is too late. Time is running out.
California voters deserve what they get if the reelect Gavin Newsom, voters in other states do not when their Governors and legislatures tie their state’s future to what California passes as we see in Virginia and Pennsylvania.
Hate Speech? Well, Newsom ought to know, as he’s spewed more visceral hate speech in California than anyone extant….