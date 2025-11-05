Putting out the Flame GOPUSA Staff | Nov 5, 2025 | Cartoons | 4 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 4.9/5. From 13 votes. Please wait... Share:
as the late great RUSH LIMBAUGH used to say.
it’s hard to beat santa claus in an election.
thats what they promise and 9 times out of ten they only wanted your vote forPOWER.
folks that vote for clowns like these communist are still on the plantation.
your freedom for freebies how sad the nation is falling for this big fat lie of socialism.
ANd that so many jews in NY voted for him, EVEN WITH HIS overt hamas love.. Just boggles the mind why they;d elect him.
BUT THEY DID.. Oh well.
Where the free ****…???
The lies, cons, deceptions, dishonesty, incompetence and corruption of this treasonous hateful, Democrat Party and their supporters and media/propaganda outlets know no bounds, truth, reality and facts are irrelevant to Democrats.
This traitorous, destructive, dishonest, unethical, corrupt, lying Democrat Party’s “useful idiot” supporters will vote for anybody that promises them free stuff.