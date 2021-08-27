On Thursday, Lt. Michael Byrd spoke publicly for the first time, identifying himself as the officer who fatal shot Ashli Babbitt during the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6.
“I know that day I saved countless lives,” Byrd told NBC Nightly News during a sit down interview. “I know members of Congress, as well as my fellow officers and staff, were in jeopardy and in serious danger. And that’s my job.”
Babbitt, a 35-year-old Air Force veteran from San Diego, was shot by Byrd when she tried to climb through a door to get into the Speaker’s Lobby outside the House chamber. The door’s glass had been smashed out as she and others in the mob tried to get inside.
You can watch Byrd’s complete comments here:
Byrd has been cleared cleared of any wrongdoing but his name had been previously withheld by authorities over safety concerns.
Or you can just watch Tucker Carlson’s comments here.
He said he yelled repeatedly for the rioters to get back and that shooting was a “last resort,” he told NBC.
“I tried to wait as long as I could,” he told the news station. “I hoped and prayed no one tried to enter through those doors. But their failure to comply required me to take the appropriate action to save the lives of members of Congress and myself and my fellow officers.”
Related Story — Aaron Babbitt to Newsmax: DC, Media Ran Cover for Officer Who Killed My Wife
Video showed Byrd firing the shot. Babbitt’s death has since become a rallying cry for the far right and Byrd began receiving racist attacks and death threats.
Here's the video of the Capitol police shooting Ashli Babbitt as she and others attempted to break into the Speaker's Lobby (a warning about viewing this)
the clip is from this much longer YouTube account of the entire mob, riot of the Capitol.https://t.co/RjENzRn2wb pic.twitter.com/XzOkcCUgls
— Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) January 8, 2021
Washington attorney Mark Schamel said his client’s actions were “unbelievable heroism.”
“He stopped them from coming through to the hallway and into the chamber,” Schamel said, RealClearWire reported. “He stopped a potential massacre.”
GOPUSA Editor’s Note: Please keep in mind that this is a mainstream media story. The source of the story is in the dateline. We publish it for the purpose of informing our readers and providing an opportunity to discuss it. What is GOPUSA? Read our About Us page to find out.
©2021 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit masslive.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
“He stopped them from coming through to the hallway and into the chamber,” Schamel said, RealClearWire reported. “He stopped a potential massacre.”
There were no calls to stop the Black Rioters from entering buildings or taking over police precincts to ‘save lives’.
If she were a Black BLM Rioter and the cop were White, this would be an entirely different story. And this cop would be doing his interview from his prison cell.
He should be locked in the same cell that Epstein didn’t commit suicide in.
I fail to see where this unarmed woman would have produced a potential massacre, it was found that the protestestors were unarmed. This was murder nothing less. If this were a true insurrection then it would have been a bloody massacre.
Oh yes. Take a flippin’ bow. You’re a real HERO!
You shot an unarmed woman, wrapped in an American flag, from a safe position and then retreated behind the door. What a guy!
I have a another word for the only person to fire a shot out of the hundreds of armed personnel on duty: Panicked.
“Buck-buck-buckawwww!”
YOU made it a “deadly” day. A wooden pistol would be a better fit.
When was it ever legal to kill someone to prevent a potential crime?
How were these unarmed people going to massacre anyone?
Humm… A Black cop shoots an unarmed White female to death and it is justified by Democrats.
“But their failure to comply required me to take the appropriate action to save the lives of members of Congress and myself and my fellow officers.” He said he yelled repeatedly for the rioters to get back and that shooting was a “last resort,”
Just exactly how many members of Congress and police officers were hurt in any way?
Maybe like AOC says she feared for her life during Capitol riot: ‘I thought I was going to die’.
The Democrat said it’s “not an exaggeration” to say that many members of the House were nearly assassinated.
BUT: Critics said Ocasio-Cortez exaggerated the danger she was in, noting that she was not in the Capitol building breached by rioters, but a nearby office building. Some said she lied. But Ocasio-Cortez never claimed in the video that she was in the Capitol.
Ocasio-Cortez was in the Cannon House Office Building, which was evacuated. She described fearing for her life as an unknown man — who turned out to be a Capitol Police officer — knocked on her door and entered her office.
OK, now if the Black Lives Matter rioters who are rioting, burning and looting do not comply with police officers orders to get back, then it is justified to shoot them and the police officers will be cleared of any wrongdoing….. Right??
“I know that day I saved countless lives,” Byrd told NBC Nightly News during a sit down interview. “I know members of Congress, as well as my fellow officers and staff, were in jeopardy and in serious danger. And that’s my job.” Assessing the validity of the perceived threat is also part of your job. You were not fired upon—nor were you threatened—nor was anyone else.
It is abundantly clear now why the long delay in divulging the identity of the officer—a Black cop killed a White woman—an unarmed White woman who was posing no threat. So, where is the George Floyd crowd when the tables are turned? Why is the Media not beating this to death?
“He said he yelled repeatedly for the rioters to get back and that shooting was a “last resort,” he told NBC. There were multiple “rioters” and shooting an unarmed one averted a major incident?
This guy is a delusional *******.
Seems if you are black there is no racism in the crime committed, nor is there misogyny in the crime committed. Boy if this guy was white and she was black this could replace the Covid scandal that is smearing the news media. This guy needs to go on trial by a jury of his peers. Where’s the white women at? not supporting this kind of attack. I guess fake rape insinuations are more credible.