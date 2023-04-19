The outdoor retail giant REI Co-op announced Monday that it plans to close its store in Portland’s Pearl District early next year, citing an increase in crime and thefts.

In in email to its members Monday, REI said its store in Portland “had its highest number of break-ins and thefts in two decades, despite actions to provide extra security.”

The company added that it has “outgrown” the Pearl District store. A spokesperson added that the building needed “significant investment” to address unspecified “issues.”

The outdoor and recreation retail giant opened its Pearl District store nearly 20 years ago. REI ’s first Oregon store opened in Jantzen Beach in 1976 and moved the store to the Pearl District in 2004.

It’s unclear if REI plans to open a new Portland store in a different location. The company said it was “evaluating opportunities.”

“While we do not believe a downtown Portland location will be possible in the near term, our stores in Tualatin, Hillsboro and Clackamas remain open and ready to outfit you with the gear and advice you need to enjoy life outside,” REI told its members in an email.

The Pearl District store is expected to close in early 2024. Its lease expires in February.

