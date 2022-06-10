The national average for gas prices in the United States has surpassed the $5 mark for the first time in history, according to one measure on Thursday.

According to GasBuddy, the average has risen to $5 per gallon after an increase of several cents over the last few days.

Various factors have influenced the rise in prices over the last several months. Experts say that the spike recently has been mostly affected by rising demand for the summer season and limited capacity at U.S. and foreign refineries.

The ongoing war in Ukraine — which is now in its fourth month — has also had an impact on gas prices worldwide.

GasBuddy is one of a few organizations that track the cost of gasoline in the United States. AAA showed on Thursday that the national average is near the historic mark at $4.97 per gallon, an increase of about 1.5 cents over Wednesday.

According to AAA, California has the nation’s most expensive gas, at $6.40 per gallon, followed by Nevada ($5.59) and Washington, Oregon and Alaska ($5.51).

President Joe Biden’s administration has been working to control gas prices, notably a few weeks ago by approving the release of an additional 1 million barrels of oil per day from the strategic oil reserve. Biden has also authorized the sale of E15, a gasoline blend containing more ethanol, during the summer months.

Under pressure, Saudi Arabia and OPEC also recently agreed to boost oil production.

Last month, the House passed a bill to punish gas station owners for price gouging. Not a single Republican voted for the bill.

