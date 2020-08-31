Conservative pressure is mounting on Attorney General William Barr and his Justice Department to ratchet up investigations of violent rioters across the country, specifically to identify those funding and organizing the mayhem.

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, made weekend appeals for DOJ to take action to cut off funding and logistical support for the groups of rioters that have terrorized and destroyed American cities for months.

“Law enforcement needs to look at the funding of violent criminal activity like this. And national Democrats need to confront it. It’s organized. It’s paid for. It’s violent. It’s not about Black lives or any lives; it’s about anarchy and destruction,”

This is an excerpt from Just the News.

Fox News was asking this question 2 months ago.

Mob violence is never justified. Ever. https://t.co/mYMAImkaY3 — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 28, 2020

The Justice Department needs to open an investigation into who is funding these violent riots. — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) August 30, 2020