Attorney General William Barr is out, President Trump announced on Twitter Monday night.
The rift between the AG and president came to an abrupt end as electors across the country pushed Joe Biden past the 270 Electoral College votes needed to secure the presidency.
It also comes after Barr said Dec. 1 that the Justice Department hadn’t seen “fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.” More recently, it was revealed that his agency was investigating the finances of Biden’s son, Hunter, including scrutinizing Chinese business dealings.
That revelation — coupled with Friday’s emergency use authorization of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine — came too late after the election to benefit Trump, who defied the polls and finished with more than 74 million votes. Biden finished with more than 81 million votes.
Trump said his relationship with Barr “has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job!” He added Barr will be leaving the office just before Christmas “to spend the holidays with his family.”
Biden took to the airwaves Monday night to say “the will of the people prevailed” and his 306 Electoral College votes had been certified.
“This election was honest, free and fair,” Biden said in Wilmington, Del. “I’m convinced we can work together for the good of America … now is the time to turn the page.”
But Trump has not conceded.
Senior White House adviser Stephen Miller said on “Fox & Friends” Monday “an alternate slate of electors in the contested states is going to vote and we’re going to send those results up to Congress. This will ensure that all of our legal remedies remain open. That means that if we win these cases in the courts, we can direct that the alternate state of electors be certified.”
Related Story: Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, and Arizona Republican Electors Cast Votes for Trump
Miller said Trump supporters will be acting as “alternates” in the contested states of Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania and submit their own unofficial results.
Congress is set to convene Jan. 6 to tally the Electoral College votes and declare a winner. Inauguration day is set for Jan. 20.
The Jan. 6 date is also a day after Georgia holds a run-off election to decide two contested U.S. Senate seats — with the Republican majority in the Senate at risk.
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont tweeted Monday night: “Georgia, YOU can remove Mitch McConnell as Majority Leader. Early voting started today, and Election Day is January 5th.”
Vice President Mike Pence tweeted: “While we have a ways to go, and all of us have a role to play, every American should take pride in Operation Warp Speed … a Historic Medical Achievement. ONLY IN AMERICA!”
As for Justice, Trump said Barr’s deputy Jeff Rosen will be the interim attorney general. Richard Donoghue will step in as deputy AG, the president added.
Herald wire services contributed to this report.
___
(c)2020 the Boston Herald
Visit the Boston Herald at www.bostonherald.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
the end of our republic right before our eyes!
i hope all of them rot in hell for the damage they have done to gods great nation.
barr, good riddens to bad rubbish. no one in the bubble is ever going to jail for there crimes against america.
prepare to be slaves to the gubment.
Joe Blows “Democracy, the right to be heard, to have your vote counted, to choose leaders, and have the right to govern ourselves”,,,,,,,,By being media censored, or critical voting information right before the election, that causes your vote to be negated by dead voters and fraudulent mail-in ballots, to get socialist puppet followers disguised as leaders, shoved down your throat, elected by people with no capability to govern themselves or their appetites for power and social wealth redistribution, in a Democrat democracy of mob rule, not rule of law ,where passions and threats of violence are edified to overcome reason and results, now ruled, not governed, by a party whose claim to fame is infamous ability and success in vote theft and criminal embracement.
Everything that Biden said happened, was the exact opposite of what really happened, but this only reveals that THE MEDIA, not THE PEOPLE elected him and now think they run the country. I’m am beginning to understand now how an entire German nation got beguiled by National Socialism in the 1930s. Pray freedom loving Americans have the ability to fight it off in time. There is no country like America in existence to defeat it like when we took out Germany. When America falls, in comes the dark ages of repression, this time on a world wide scale.
A gubment “of, by and for”…the Gubment.
William Deep State Barr, what happened to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation and all of the politicians, including Bill Clinton and the rich, who slept with young girls? Why are they not in prison? Oh, I forgot, the rich and politically connected, never go to prison, do they William Deep State? Why isn’t Jussie Smollett in prison? Why didn’t big bad John Durham bring in Comey, Strzok, Page, Biden and Barack and put them under oath, for their role in trying to overthrow Trump? Oh, I forgot, William Deep State, you indicated that Biden and Barack were not under investigation. When one is a criminal, like Biden or Barack, one gets a pass from William Deep State. Big bad John Durham, who was going to have indictments in the spring, the summer and the fall, has not gone after anyone or done anything. Now John Durham is a “special counsel”, who will be deep sixed by Biden. Oh, how convenient, right William Deep State?
“This election was honest, free and fair,” Biden said in Wilmington, Del. “I’m convinced we can work together for the good of America … now is the time to turn the page.”
The only thing you should be convinced of Plugs is that the Conservative Right will do everything in their power to run you out of office. You are a sick lying piece of garbage, and this will be born out over the next few years.
As to that fat piece of Schiff, I do hope when Trump wins back the WH in four years he severely punishes this criminal to the fullest and ruins any chance of him ever working again. He withheld information on Plugs and Hunter and for that he needs to be held responsible.
Running Joe out of office is not an option until we take back the House for impeachment or we end up with Commy Kamala as President. You have to be able to take them BOTH down together and replace them with a patriot (Conservative Speaker) which will not be possible until 2022. In the mean time Joe will be in the Crosshairs of his own party who really wants Kamala to rule. Just why else is all this Biden CHinese connection stuff suddenly being released to the public by the establishment owned FBI Leakers, probably the same ones that helped to try to drop Trump that have yet to be identified. but seek to make the USA into the CHop Suey Socialist States of America.
OMG!! Would somebody please buy or lend crazy Uncle Joe a 5th Grade Civics book, so that he can remind himself that the USA is not now, and never has been a Democracy. He must have used that terminology a dozen times in that speech. This country is a Federal Republic, not a Democracy. And this clown is about to be inaugurated as President of the USA……..Heaven help us all!!