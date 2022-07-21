Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, considered the most likely Democratic candidate for president in 2024 after Joe Biden in the latest Washington Post ranking, says the solution to high gas prices is getting “most Americans” to switch to electric vehicles — willingly or not.
Buttigieg is issuing federal regulations to force states to limit the use of gas-powered vehicles. If he becomes president, we’ll be living in green hell, compelled to buy pricey EVs to comply with his climate zealotry.
Right now, fewer than 1% of vehicles on the road are electric. EVs are probably the long-term future, but they won’t solve the current pain at the pump; they cost too much, and charging them is a logistical nightmare. The U.S. has 145,000 gas stations but only 6,000 fast-charging stations.
On a radio show July 14, Buttigieg roiled the audience by suggesting that switching to electric cars, rather than producing more energy, is the answer. Meanwhile, gas prices are predicted to rise as high as $6 a gallon this fall, according to an internal U.S. Treasury analysis, or even higher in J.P. Morgan’s worst-case scenario.
EVs are not the answer. Buttigieg is living in la-la land. The average new EV costs about $66,000. A good deal is the 2022 Kia EV6, priced at $40,900 before add-ons, according to U.S. News and World Report. Even that’s more than most people can afford. Three-quarters of Americans who need a car buy a used one, paying around $31,000 for it.
EVs are for big spenders. AAA reports a staggering 78% of EV buyers own other cars. They’re in the income bracket to afford multiple cars. They drive the EV short distances but still fall back on their gas-powered car for long-distance driving.
Lucky for them. Getting a charge away from home isn’t fast or easy, according to the MIT Technology Review. Gas-powered cars zip in and out of gas stations. EV owners have to cool their heels for a minimum of 15 minutes to put a couple of hundred miles on the vehicle, even at the fastest Tesla Supercharger.
That is, if you can find a charging station. They are “nearly nonexistent in rural America,” said MIT.
Even charging at home can be a problem. Take the Tesla Model Y, ranked one of the best electric SUVs of 2022. Even with a 220-volt charger installed in your home, it takes up to 11 hours to power up this model. That’s more than most people sleep in a night.
That’s assuming you’re allowed to recharge. With some states facing brownouts and electricity curbs, there could be restrictions. Texas has already asked EV drivers to avoid charging during peak times. Texas isn’t producing enough electricity to support widespread charging. Imagine being told you can’t plug your car in at night to drive to work the next morning.
The fact is, the nation lacks the infrastructure to support a rapid total transition to EVs, and many states lack the electricity generation as well.
Many of these problems are temporary. The major auto companies are betting on EVs for the future. Both GM and Tesla are partnering with convenience store chains across the country to install charging stations. (The federal government is also funding some stations.) Nearly 14% of Sheetz stores, a regional Mid-Atlantic chain, have Tesla chargers. Sheetz is delighted to sell soft drinks and snacks to EV owners as they wait to power up.
In the long run, count on market ingenuity to solve the shortcomings of EVs and increase their affordability, just like what happened with cellphones. Unfortunately, Buttigieg refuses to wait. He’d rather ram the technology down the public’s throats.
On July 7, he proposed regulations to compel states to reduce CO2 highway emissions, effectively outlawing gas-powered vehicles. The regulations appear to exceed the Department of Transportation’s authority and will be challenged in court. But they indicate Buttigieg’s mindset.
Beware making this climate radical the next president of the United States.
Betsy McCaughey is a former lieutenant governor of New York and chairman of the Committee to Reduce Infection Deaths. Follow her on Twitter @Betsy_McCaughey. To find out more about Betsy McCaughey and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate website at www.creators.com.
The reign of the Socialist Democrat Party State Dictatorship is just getting started.
The “Socialist Democrat Party State” political officers, Gestapo, Woke and Cancel Culture are just getting started.
You will obey, be loyal and support the policies of the “Socialist Democrat Party State” willingly or not or you will be classified as “Enemies of the State” and “Domestic Terrorists”.
24 Aug. 2020 – Monday on MSNBC’s “Live,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)
referred to President Donald Trump and his Republican supporters as
“domestic enemies” and “enemies of the State”.
How’s about we mandate he take a long flight… INTO DEEP SPACE!
“On July 7, he proposed regulations to compel states to reduce CO2 highway emissions, effectively outlawing gas-powered vehicles.”…..and the day that real American men from red blooded American states start taking orders of demands of limp wristed breast feeder girly men like the Buttigieg, is the day the laws of nature get so twisted that even mother nature will throw in the towel and then watch the environment go to hell. In case Joe and the Beaut cannot figure it out, ,,,,, American men are adamant about keeping their freedom, namely beginning with their god given right of freedom to move about the country in their GAS POWERED vehicles, many put together with their son’s for a 16th birthday American right of passage into manhood, which obviously Joe and the Beaut never made it through on their bicycles and Big wheel trikes. Probably never got into a paintball fight either. The basic errors of their inability to understand what basic American manhood entails will cost them much more than future elections, and already has,,,,their manhood. Compelling American men to do via mandates, things against the laws of their nature that restricts their freedoms, usually has severe consequences. Hint? A Mandate is not a night on the town, dining and dancing with your boyfriend! Looks more like the next bonehead executive order.
Democrats must think they are being elected dictators for life, we one god-emperor for eight years and his chosen one is vying to be the autocatic despot of the 2020’s while the mantle is being measured for a supreme leader!
They certainly think they are dictators for life.
Ha,ha,ha. These clowns really make me laugh. Their policies lead to disaster, as intended. For anyone interested, here is a video that explains the energy situation. It’s not long, because it doesn’t need to be. Just a simple explanation. People are waking up, but really, just don’t comply.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wDOI-uLvTnY
BootyGiggles’ best ASSet is…he can talk with his mouth full!!!
Buttigieg needs a swift kick (as opposed to a ****) in the butt. He is, however, a perfect fit in the Biden administration—totally incompetent and devoid of common sense.
Be Realistic the south is not ready for electric vehicles. There are no electric charge stations. These cars are not for night driving and no long trips. There goes the family vacation. If anyone has ever driven to key West know it’s a long drive and no where to stop. Then imagine driving thru Texas ,Arizona ,Utah in the desert. No way not in electric cars. Is buttacheck going to help with middle.class buy the cars ?? No ,you know democrats will only help the 13% get realistic .
The ‘free market’ will decide what vehicles we drive. American Citizens will decide what vehicle or vehicles work best for their personal situation, not ‘little Peter’ Buttigieg. Democrats have always been confused by that word ‘free’.
To Mayor Pete – the last time I checked, we were still a free country with elections where we put politicians in office to do the business of “we the people”. That does not mean you or anyone else gets to tell us what we can and cannot do, but it does mean that if you have aspirations of becoming a dictator, you will be impeached and thrown out of office so fast that your head will be swimming. Please understand that, no matter what you have been told by other democrats, you do not dictate to us what we drive, where we live, where we work, what we wear, what we eat, etc., etc., etc.!!! DO YOU GET THE PICTURE MAYOR PETE?!?!
WAKE UP AMERICA AND READ THIS ARTICLE VERY CLOSELY BECAUSE THIS IS WHERE THE DEMOCRAT’S MINDS ARE. THEY HAVE LIED TO US SO MUCH IN THE LAST 18 MONTHS THAT THEY THINK WE WILL ALLOW A DICTATORSHIP TO EXIST IN DC. NOT ON YOUR LIFE MAYOR PETE!!!
Listening to Sean Hannity this afternoon or maybe he gave the stats yesterday, I don’t remember if it was this country only or worldwide, alternative energy (green) sources only provide less than 20% of the world’s electrical power. Meaning 80% is produced by nuclear, natural gas, coal and some hydroelectric. If you’re charging your EV, you are pretty much guaranteed to be utilizing electricity produced by fossil fuels. There are so many credible sources giving reason after reason the technology is far below what is mandatory to support EV conversion for the driving public. The technology doesn’t exist yet to provide extended travel by EV and especially to haul freight OTR via total electric 18 wheel trucks. Buttigieg has no freaking clue what he or the other Green Energy Warriors are spouting. Abundant contradictory evidence exists. He can stuff it, thank you.