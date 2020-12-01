Pro-lifers and gun rights groups are voicing concerns about individual rights and the state of the Second Amendment under a potential Biden-Harris administration.

Alan Gottlieb, founder of the Second Amendment Foundation (SAF), points out that the Democrat team has already revealed what they want to do.

“Joe Biden has already said that he’s planning on nominating radical, constitutionally regressive anti-rights federal judges and Supreme Court judges,” Gottlieb begins. “He wants to act to ban common constitutionally-protected firearms and magazines and other arms, [and] he wants to push to criminalize common transfers of firearms between friends and family members, further restricting access to the right to keep and bear arms.”

SAF also believes Biden will “abuse executive authority to try to ban the importation of firearms, ammunition, and accessories.”

“He’s going to infringe on the core First Amendment rights by banning gun-related speech, computer design files, 3D printing, and he wants to ban the homebuilding of firearms — a deeply-rooted American tradition protected by the Constitution,” Gottlieb continues. “He wants to direct reforms to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Justice Department to punish gun owners with more restrictions.”

“It’s within our grasp to end our gun violence epidemic and respect the Second Amendment, which is limited,” says the Biden campaign on its website. “As president, Biden will pursue constitutional, common-sense gun safety policies.”

Pro-lifers are also concerned over a possible Joe Biden pick for U.S. attorney general. Life Legal Defense Fund (LLDF), headquartered in California, where Xavier Becerra is state attorney general, knows him well.

“I think … Xavier Becerra is one of the worst,” says Alexandra Snyder, LLDF’s executive director. “But we’re not going to have anybody that is going to be favorable to the most important issues to us, the issues involving life and death and the protection of our fundamental freedom.”

Becerra favors partial-birth abortion and supports transporting minors across state lines for abortion.

“He is pro-assisted suicide,” Snyder adds. “So Life Legal Defense Foundation is currently involved in a lawsuit challenging California’s assisted suicide law.”

The California attorney general also supports experiments on human embryos, which has not produced one FDA-approved medical treatment. Further, Bacerra is against religious freedom for a Catholic organization.

“He wants to force the Little Sisters [of the Poor] and other faith-based groups to provide insurance companies that include things that violate their conscience, like abortifacients, birth control, and even abortion,” Snyder explains. “He opposes conscience protections for doctors and pharmacists who are opposed to abortion.”

The prospective U.S. attorney general was also successfully sued for legislation he supported that required pro-life pregnancy centers to promote and refer clients to abortion clinics.

—-

Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.