Progressive Democratic Rep. Cori Bush sent a threatening message to Mark and Patricia McCloskey on Wednesday after the Missouri couple was pardoned for charges stemming from waving their guns at Black Lives Matter protesters – including Bush herself.

‘Mark McCloskey is an absolute liar. He has spat on my name and because of that, his day will come,’ Bush said on CNN.

She then directed her ire at McCloskey and continued, ‘You will not be successful in all that you’re trying to do when you are hurting the very people that are out trying to save lives.’

– Read more at the Daily Mail

Rep. @CoriBush, who took part in trespassing on the McCloskeys’ property, threatens the family after they received a gubernatorial pardon: "Mark McCloskey is an absolute liar. He has spat on my name. And because of that, his day will come." pic.twitter.com/XEe5DNOxKM — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 4, 2021

Cori Bush rips pardon of Missouri couple who brandished guns at BLM protesters

Progressive Democratic Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri is expressing her outrage after the governor pardoned the couple who brandished firearms at Black Lives Matter protesters marching past their St. Louis home during last summer’s riots — calling the move “absolutely unbelievable.”

“It was absolutely unbelievable,” Bush, who was among the marchers, told CNN on Wednesday, a day after Republican Gov. Mike Parson announced that he pardoned Mark and Patricia McCloskey.

Read more at The NY Post.

———————

Cori Bush: I’m going to make sure I have private security but defunding the police needs to happen. pic.twitter.com/6jbv4HLlGs — Mike Berg (@MikeKBerg) August 5, 2021