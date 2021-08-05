Progressive Democratic Rep. Cori Bush sent a threatening message to Mark and Patricia McCloskey on Wednesday after the Missouri couple was pardoned for charges stemming from waving their guns at Black Lives Matter protesters – including Bush herself.
‘Mark McCloskey is an absolute liar. He has spat on my name and because of that, his day will come,’ Bush said on CNN.
She then directed her ire at McCloskey and continued, ‘You will not be successful in all that you’re trying to do when you are hurting the very people that are out trying to save lives.’
– Read more at the Daily Mail
Rep. @CoriBush, who took part in trespassing on the McCloskeys’ property, threatens the family after they received a gubernatorial pardon: "Mark McCloskey is an absolute liar. He has spat on my name. And because of that, his day will come." pic.twitter.com/XEe5DNOxKM
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 4, 2021
Cori Bush rips pardon of Missouri couple who brandished guns at BLM protesters
Progressive Democratic Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri is expressing her outrage after the governor pardoned the couple who brandished firearms at Black Lives Matter protesters marching past their St. Louis home during last summer’s riots — calling the move “absolutely unbelievable.”
“It was absolutely unbelievable,” Bush, who was among the marchers, told CNN on Wednesday, a day after Republican Gov. Mike Parson announced that he pardoned Mark and Patricia McCloskey.
Read more at The NY Post.
Cori Bush: I’m going to make sure I have private security but defunding the police needs to happen. pic.twitter.com/6jbv4HLlGs
— Mike Berg (@MikeKBerg) August 5, 2021
This woman seems to be very stupid and ignorant and racist , no knowledge of the laws.
Spot On!
Cori Bush was trespassing on private property along with dozens of others and the homeowners brought out firearms to protect themselves when it appears the police would do nothing. What did she expect? Tea and crumpets? How did this piece of trash ever get elected?
I notice she wants to defund the police but will get her own private security. Probably at taxpayer expense. What a total loser!
Yes indeed, a piece of trash elected by more ignorant trash.
David Duke x 10!
“She then directed her ire at McCloskey and continued, ‘You will not be successful in all that you’re trying to do when you are hurting the very people that are out trying to save lives.’ What lives were being saved that day, Ms Bush? What lives were in jeopardy? Do you think that, as a Congress member, when you march along with a domestic terrorist group and infringe upon someone else’s property rights that you get a free pass to do whatever you want?
But that wasn’t enough—now you want to threaten him further. You align yourself with an anti-America group—he and his wife are merely protecting their property—and you point the finger at him as the villain. Perhaps you should educate yourself regarding BLM, Ms Bush—they’re not quite the angelic group you make them out to be. And if that is whom you choose to associate with, you need to resign from Congress.
She should be charged at minimum for her threats.
I hereby “spat” on her name also. She can bring it whenever she wants and we will see how that turns out.
This sounds like a overt threat from this idiot. Where are the PC police?
Bush is typical of most racist Blacks and many Lefty Whites.