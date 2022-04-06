Instead of focusing on slowing the surge of illegal immigrants at the southern border, Customs and Border Protection Officers now must focus on using proper pronouns for LGBTQI+ migrants.
The new requirement was included last week at the bottom of an announcement by the Department of Homeland Security.
“Facilitating effective communication at U.S. ports of entry and beyond: CBP has provided a job aid and memorandum to all staff that will serve as a guide for facilitating effective communication with the diverse public CBP serves, including LGBTQI+ individuals,” the agency said.
“The guidance includes using gender-neutral language and an individual’s self-identified pronouns and name,” it added.
The requirements came as the Biden Administration acted to create new accommodations for transgender and non-binary individuals, Just the News reports.
As previously reported by Human Events News, the Biden administration released a series of documents Thursday encouraging sex-change surgery and hormone therapy for kids.
Previous Story: Biden Admin. Rallies Behind Sex-Change Surgery, Hormone Therapy for Kids
The Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Population Affairs on Thursday released a document titled “Gender Affirming Care and Young People.”
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Child Traumatic Stress Network also released on Thursday a document titled “Gender-Affirming Care is Trauma-Informed Care.”
The documents describe what it calls appropriate treatments for transgender adolescents, including “‘Top’ surgery – to create male-typical chest shape or enhance breasts;” and “‘Bottom’ surgery – surgery on genitals or reproductive organs, facial feminization or other procedures.”
Additionally, the State Department announced Thursday that Americans will have the option to choose “X” as their gender on their passports, and TSA announced new standards for screening transgender, non-binary and gender non-conforming passengers at airport checkpoints.
© Copyright 2022 HUMAN EVENTS. All Rights Reserved.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
I hope every one of them walks off the job. What asinine BS.
The Department of Homeland Insecurity—yet another one that needs to be shut down.
This LGBTQ supporting treasonous Democrat Party and the corrupt, petophile F… Joe Biden and butt buddy of tinkerbell Obama are obsessed with sexual perversions. Never mind the destruction of our economy. It is more important to consider the FEELINGS of illegal immigrants invading our country.
This treasonous, dishonest, destructive, corrupt, immoral, socialist Democrat Party has become our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY!
Son Of Thunder: “I hope every one of them walks off the job.”
This is exactly what the treasonous Democrat Party and their corrupt, puppet president F… Joe Biden would like to happen. A complete no resistance open border.
I doubt most aliens would understand the idiotic concept of ‘proper pronouns’, a person, place ot thing is what it is not what it says it is. Would that be in English which many do not understand or in their native language which has no idea of what ‘proper’ might be.
Here’s the only pronoun for an illegal alien invading our country.
D E A D !
Unbelievable. No, actually not–considering what this infamous goof has done for the past year+. “Incompetence” is no longer a strong enough adjective for this anti-American, anti-Christian, anti-freedom imbecile. Joe, if you don’t like my comment, you’re welcome to reply. I identify as the Queen of Texas, so please address me as Your Highness.
I can think of a few pronouns to use but they’d never print them here……
In a related story, the DOJ has mandated that the following terms are now obsolete, as they are deemed offensive to the perpetrator:
. murderer
. rapist
. pedophile
. US Congressman
.
They wanted us to use pronouns in our e-mail signatures at work. Was thinking about using (Trump/WonBigly), but someone would moan to their boss. 😉
Hard to believe the DHS thinks that Latin Americans would actually know or care about pronouns!