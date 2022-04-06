Instead of focusing on slowing the surge of illegal immigrants at the southern border, Customs and Border Protection Officers now must focus on using proper pronouns for LGBTQI+ migrants.

The new requirement was included last week at the bottom of an announcement by the Department of Homeland Security.

“Facilitating effective communication at U.S. ports of entry and beyond: CBP has provided a job aid and memorandum to all staff that will serve as a guide for facilitating effective communication with the diverse public CBP serves, including LGBTQI+ individuals,” the agency said.

“The guidance includes using gender-neutral language and an individual’s self-identified pronouns and name,” it added.

The requirements came as the Biden Administration acted to create new accommodations for transgender and non-binary individuals, Just the News reports.

As previously reported by Human Events News, the Biden administration released a series of documents Thursday encouraging sex-change surgery and hormone therapy for kids.

Previous Story: Biden Admin. Rallies Behind Sex-Change Surgery, Hormone Therapy for Kids

The Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Population Affairs on Thursday released a document titled “Gender Affirming Care and Young People.”

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Child Traumatic Stress Network also released on Thursday a document titled “Gender-Affirming Care is Trauma-Informed Care.”

The documents describe what it calls appropriate treatments for transgender adolescents, including “‘Top’ surgery – to create male-typical chest shape or enhance breasts;” and “‘Bottom’ surgery – surgery on genitals or reproductive organs, facial feminization or other procedures.”

Additionally, the State Department announced Thursday that Americans will have the option to choose “X” as their gender on their passports, and TSA announced new standards for screening transgender, non-binary and gender non-conforming passengers at airport checkpoints.

