The Biden administration released a series of documents Thursday encouraging sex-change surgery and hormone therapy for kids.
The Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Population Affairs on Thursday released a document titled “Gender Affirming Care and Young People.”
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Child Traumatic Stress Network also released on Thursday a document titled “Gender-Affirming Care is Trauma-Informed Care,” Fox News reports.
Related Story: Biden administration endorses transgender youth sex-change operations, ‘top surgery,’ hormone therapy
The documents describe what it calls appropriate treatments for transgender adolescents, including “‘Top’ surgery – to create male-typical chest shape or enhance breasts;” and “‘Bottom’ surgery – surgery on genitals or reproductive organs, facial feminization or other procedures.”
“Medical and psychosocial gender affirming healthcare practices have been demonstrated to yield lower rates of adverse mental health outcomes, build self-esteem, and improve overall quality of life for transgender and gender diverse youth,” the Office of Population Affairs release reads.
“For transgender and nonbinary children and adolescents, early gender-affirming care is crucial to overall health and well-being as it allows the child or adolescent to focus on social transitions and can increase their confidence while navigating the healthcare system,” the National Child Traumatic Stress Network wrote in their release. “It may include evidence-based interventions such as puberty blockers and gender-affirming hormones.”
“Providing gender-affirming care is neither child maltreatment nor malpractice. The child welfare system in the US, charged with ‘improv(ing) the overall health and well-being of our nation’s children and families, should not be used to deny care or separate families working to make the best decisions for their children’s well-being. There is no scientifically sound research showing negative impacts from providing gender-affirming care,” the release added.
To transgender Americans of all ages, I want you to know that you are so brave. You belong. I have your back. pic.twitter.com/mD4F0m3rU1
— President Biden (@POTUS) March 31, 2022
How is it that this does not violate the laws against child abuse? Why aren’t these people going to jail for causing permanent damage to our children? Disgusting!
Just read the article on how the Conservative voice at Disney cowered. Now, you see that the Left is emboldened and they are not stopping willingly.
ARE WE GONNA FIGHT THEM OR LET THEM WALK ALL OVER US AGAIN???
CONSERVATIVES IN CONGRESS—ARE YOU THERE?? ARE YOU PAYING ATTENTION??
Prima facie evidence of the warped mind of the Biden Family Democrat inspired Socialist Self-Gods who seek to recreate themselves from the workable image of their creator to their own unworkable warped concepts of their own self-proclaimed entitled divinity, always followed by failure on all fronts. They chose for their divinity a worship of ever failing fallible, powerless, finite men to the infinite, omnipotence of their infallible Creator. We for the past year who have born witness since the Biden ascension to power, what pathetic weak unrecognizable human things they have become, and now seek to recreate WE THE PEOPLE into, their own lowered existence in the socially redistributed equity of their own fall from grace. Only then by corrupting the American strong to bring them down to their own level of disgrace can they hide within their self-created herd of hyenas, thinking themselves safe from ever getting found out. Hunter now finds himself caught in his own trap of corruption. Soon dad and the rest will soon find themselves also, found out to have been residing in the pit of their own made corruption. Know the truth and the truth shall set Us free,,,FROM THEM. Suffer the little children to come unto them and to such they will suffer so much, in their secular kingdoms of darkness.
And this is coming from a Joe Biden who says that he is a devoted Catholic???
The LGBTQ Con is just to want “equality, acceptance and tolerance.”
These LGBTQ’s are the open practitioners of the infamous crime against GOD and nature,
Who sold their souls to the malicious, venomous bullies of Organized LGBT mafia.
These Sodomites, will not tolerate and will attack and attempt to destroy anyone and anything not accepting and promoting their degenerate, sexually perverted lifestyle.
anybody notice all the SPECIAL protection laws they have passed for queers and trans along with the new lynching law?
so much for everybody being equal in the eyes of the law.
OK Groomers!
The term “gender confirming” in this article should be replaced with “gender confounding.” The same treatment of children being advocated would if applied to butterflies prevent butterflies from metamorphosis out of earlier stages into butterflies. For humans this butterfly effect would mean birth rates below that necessary to continue the species.