The Biden administration released a series of documents Thursday encouraging sex-change surgery and hormone therapy for kids.

The Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Population Affairs on Thursday released a document titled “Gender Affirming Care and Young People.”

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Child Traumatic Stress Network also released on Thursday a document titled “Gender-Affirming Care is Trauma-Informed Care,” Fox News reports.

Related Story: Biden administration endorses transgender youth sex-change operations, ‘top surgery,’ hormone therapy

The documents describe what it calls appropriate treatments for transgender adolescents, including “‘Top’ surgery – to create male-typical chest shape or enhance breasts;” and “‘Bottom’ surgery – surgery on genitals or reproductive organs, facial feminization or other procedures.”

“Medical and psychosocial gender affirming healthcare practices have been demonstrated to yield lower rates of adverse mental health outcomes, build self-esteem, and improve overall quality of life for transgender and gender diverse youth,” the Office of Population Affairs release reads.

“For transgender and nonbinary children and adolescents, early gender-affirming care is crucial to overall health and well-being as it allows the child or adolescent to focus on social transitions and can increase their confidence while navigating the healthcare system,” the National Child Traumatic Stress Network wrote in their release. “It may include evidence-based interventions such as puberty blockers and gender-affirming hormones.”

“Providing gender-affirming care is neither child maltreatment nor malpractice. The child welfare system in the US, charged with ‘improv(ing) the overall health and well-being of our nation’s children and families, should not be used to deny care or separate families working to make the best decisions for their children’s well-being. There is no scientifically sound research showing negative impacts from providing gender-affirming care,” the release added.

To transgender Americans of all ages, I want you to know that you are so brave. You belong. I have your back. pic.twitter.com/mD4F0m3rU1 — President Biden (@POTUS) March 31, 2022

© Copyright 2022 HUMAN EVENTS. All Rights Reserved.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.