Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave voice to a terrible truth in his UN speech Tuesday: The United Nations is an utter failure.
If the organization won’t actually work to end Russia’s Ukraine war, he said, it should dissolve itself.
“Are you ready to close?” he asked the assembled dignitaries, after pointing out that the brutal war violates the UN Charter’s first article.
As Zelensky put it: “Where is the security that the Security Council is supposed to guarantee?”
This video contains graphic footage of the war crime committed in Ukraine.
Nikki Haley: ‘What is the point of the UN’ if it does not call out Russia or China?
Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley questioned the reasoning behind the U.N.’s existence in light of its inaction on Russia and China Tuesday on “The Story with Martha MacCallum.”
” … [H]ow can you say you’re an organization committed to peace, and allow such a brutal dictator [who’s] killing innocent civilians and allow that genocide to happen? How can you do that?” she asked host Martha MacCallum.
“China’s doing it to the Uyghurs, but this takes it to a whole new level. So if you’re not going to acknowledge China, you’re not going to call out Russia, what is the point of the UN?”
“Zelenskyy Is Right: The United Nations Is Useless”
I think he might be right. Just exactly WHY was the UN formed? To protect nations from invasion by Communist countries.
It takes your money but it won’t protect free nations. What has the UN done to stop Russian invasion of Ukraine?
When Donald Trump is reelected in 2024, one of his first executive orders should be to send all UN “diplomats” home, demolish the building, and salt the ground where it stood.
All the UN has done in the near 70+ years of its existence is make compromises that usually allow hostile nations to obtain a part of what they seek from a conflict. There is then a cooling off period where the aggressor nation gradually applies “sanctioned” pressures obtaining a foothold to a point where the get the benefit of a (Unwilling) host nation without the incurring any cost.
The fools appeasing these aggressor nations “BUY” peace. usually with American money. I have always been saying for many years, “Get the US out of the UN and get the UN out of the US”
The presence of foreign operative posing as “Diplomats” has long been the source of corruption among America politicians and encourages the weakening of our political system.
