Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave voice to a terrible truth in his UN speech Tuesday: The United Nations is an utter failure.

If the organization won’t actually work to end Russia’s Ukraine war, he said, it should dissolve itself.

“Are you ready to close?” he asked the assembled dignitaries, after pointing out that the brutal war violates the UN Charter’s first article.

As Zelensky put it: “Where is the security that the Security Council is supposed to guarantee?”

This video contains graphic footage of the war crime committed in Ukraine.



Nikki Haley: ‘What is the point of the UN’ if it does not call out Russia or China?

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley questioned the reasoning behind the U.N.’s existence in light of its inaction on Russia and China Tuesday on “The Story with Martha MacCallum.”

” … [H]ow can you say you’re an organization committed to peace, and allow such a brutal dictator [who’s] killing innocent civilians and allow that genocide to happen? How can you do that?” she asked host Martha MacCallum.

“China’s doing it to the Uyghurs, but this takes it to a whole new level. So if you’re not going to acknowledge China, you’re not going to call out Russia, what is the point of the UN?”

