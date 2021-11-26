Thieves rushed into a Southern California Nordstrom store the night before Thanksgiving and ran off with pricey goods in the latest of a string of organized retail thefts.
Five people, one wearing an orange wig, entered the open store shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Westfield Topanga Mall in the Canoga Park area of Los Angeles, took seven or eight expensive purses and fled in a car, police said.
A security guard was sprayed with some kind of chemical by the thieves and was treated at the scene, police said.
Police cars and ambulances converged on the mall but there were no immediate arrests.
Multiple police cruisers, as well as fire trucks and ambulances, were seen parked outside the Nordstrom store at the popular shopping complex in Canoga Park.
At least a dozen shoppers appeared to be standing outside.
In recent weeks, gangs of crooks, some armed with hammers and crowbars, have smashed their way into closed high-end stores and made off with tens of thousands of dollars in goods, authorities said.
Police have responded by stepping up patrols and stores have been increasing security.
On Monday night, about 20 people struck a Nordstrom store at The Grove retail and entertainment complex in Los Angeles and fled with about $5,000 worth of merchandise, police said.
Such thefts also have targeted the San Francisco Bay Area.
In Santa Rosa, four young men ran into an Apple Store Wednesday morning and fled with $20,000 in goods, police said.
Police in Palo Alto announced Wednesday that two women had been arrested in connection with a Sunday night attempt to steal items from the RealReal clothing boutique downtown.
Police said 30 to 40 people arrived in some 20 cars and tried to break down the glass front door but it held. A security guard reported the effort and the crowd fled as police arrived.
The women were stopped in a car where police said they found at least $15,000 in clothes from a second RealReal location that was burglarized in Larkspur earlier that night.
Meanwhile, five people pleaded not guilty Wednesday to felony charges involving thefts in San Francisco. Nine people have been charged in connection with Friday night attacks on stores including Louis Vuitton, Burberry and Bloomingdale’s in the downtown area and in Union Square, a posh shopping district popular with tourists that was teeming with holiday shoppers.
Pelosi, Schiff, and Newsome seem to have some serious business to take care of, but two of them choose to waste time in Congress with meaningless legislation and investigations—producing nothing of value—not just to California, but to the nation as a whole. Newsome does the same on a state level.
On a commentary basis, I can’t find anything new and novel to say—the answer to the problem is self-evident—until somebody takes a hands-on approach, it will continue—and it will worsen.
It is unfair to those of us who are law-abiding and pay for what we take from a store. Allowing these freeloaders to waltz in at random and take whatever they want with no consequences is not only theft, but it is morally wrong.
The corruption of these socialist Democrat Party ruled cities and States is just about the same as in the once thriving Democratic Venezuela which has now been taken over by Socialism and their corrupt socialist misleaders.
When we elect unethical, treasonous representatives like the demented puppet Joe Biden, Obama, the hateful Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters, Adam Schiff, Chuck Schumer, Kamala Harris, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley who intentionally pit one group against another to divide the country and cultivate hate and distrust, you got to ask yourself; what are the motives of these type people? To lead the country into prosperity OR to gain control, stay in power any way possible and to dominate our country and our citizens citizens?
I will give you a hint: Just look at the condition of our country now under the socialist Democrat Party reign compared to our country under the Donald Trump leadership and administration, even with the treasonous activities of the socialist Democrat Party.
Obviously, the California Democrats are teaching their voters how to steal private property as a prelude to the social theft of the next election for the rest on the county. Does a naïve media indoctrinated public think that for one moment any person or political party that sanctions, encourages, and enables the social theft of private property on such a large scale, would not hesitate to steal an election by any means available? THE PEOPLE should have learned from their prelude of social theft when out tax dollars began to be stolen first by the bushelful, now by the Billions and Trillions. He who cannot be trusted with a little should never be trusted with much. Joe’s, Nancy’s and the Democrat’s current problem is that Maytag, Whirlpool and others cannot produce a Washington Washing machine large enough to launder all the money and goods they have already stolen.
The beauty of liberalism allowing criminals to commit felonies and there are no consequences. This is the beauty of the dumbed down liberal voter, as they cut their own throats by voting in liberal politicians who allow criminals to destroy their (the dumbed down voters) lives!
Democratic ruled cities will continue to worsen as long as voters continue to allow themselves to be fooled.
And as the shopping malls all begin to close, Bezos at Amazon, Ebay and others will rake in Billions in the sale of stolen goods, and goods purchased high tech online, by people fearful to go to the mall and get mugged. Probalbly the main reason high tech is falling inline behind BLM and the Democrats with millions in campgain donations. Bezos already has stolen control and porfitability of the US Post office who can ship anhything Collectively for free, what an individual or business competitor has to pay an arm and a leg to ship the same commodity. All American economic power is slowly going into the hands of High Tech oligarchies, many who reside overseas and are our national enemies, at the same time our investigating FBI is being fed the same political drugs and sleeping pills they arfe feeding sleepy Joe Biden.
The people who shop in these stores likely voted for the Soros’ DAs that won’t prosecute the looters.
The corporations that own these stores likely support Black Lives Matter, Defund the Police and all manner of liberal tripe.
We used to have law and order and criminals went to jail.
You broke the system, you deal with it.
i have an idea for those businesses hit by this.
close all your stores and move away.
let them eat cake.