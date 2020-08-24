Riots erupted in the Wisconsin city of Kenosha after a Black man was airlifted in serious condition to a Milwaukee hospital after being shot multiple times by police Sunday evening.
The sheriff’s department for Kenosha County, located along Lake Michigan about 40 miles south of Milwaukee, late Sunday issued a city-wide curfew until 7 a.m. Monday, stating the public “needs to be off the streets for their safety.”
An emergency alert tweeted by the Kenosha Police Department urged businesses to close for 24 hours “due to numerous arm robberies and shots fired calls.”
BLM arson attacks overnight in Kenosha, Wisc. spread to the Bradford Community Church, a far-left universalist religious organization. The church’s sign in support of #BlackLivesMatter was consumed in flames. pic.twitter.com/u02CIwsnIm
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 24, 2020
Scroll to the bottom for more videos of what took place in Kenosha.
The curfew was imposed hours after a Black man, later identified as 29-year-old Jacob Blake by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, was shot by police in a residential neighborhood.
“Tonight, Jacob Blak was shot in the back multiples times, in broad daylight, in Kenosha, Wisconsin,” Evers said in a statement.
The Kenosha Police Department said in a release that the shooting happened after 5 p.m. Sunday as officers were responding to a domestic incident.
The department said Blake was transported to Froedtert Hospital.
“The person is in serious condition,” the release said.
Cellphone footage of the police-involved shooting circulated online shows Blake attempting to enter a car parked on a residential street while being pursued by police who shoot him several times.
Ben Crump, civil rights attorney who represents the family of George Floyd whose police-involved death on Memorial Day sparked nationwide protests, said Blake’s three sons were in the car during the shooting.
“They saw a cop shoot their father,” he tweeted. “They will be traumatized forever. We cannot let officers violate their duty to PROTECT us.”
Crump said Black was shot after attempting to break up a fight at the residence.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation, which is investigating the shooting, said early Monday that the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
Evers said in a statement that he joins Blake’s family, friends and neighbors in hoping that “he will not succumb to his injuries.”
“While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country,” Evers said on Twitter. “We stand with all those who have and continue to demand justice equity and accountability for Black lives in our country.”
Black youths in #Kenosha, Wisc. are smashing windows and looting businesses tonight at the BLM riot. They’re using concrete chunks. Video by @livesmattershow. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/mpeYRKYclR
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 24, 2020
A whole car lot was set ablaze overnight in the #BlackLivesMatter riot in Kenosha, Wisc. pic.twitter.com/ZNGtqFEOa0
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 24, 2020
This is insane. BLM rioters armed with semi-auto rifles have shut down the street in #Kenosha and ordered a Sheriff’s vehicle to stop. Video by @livesmattershow. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/cDhmOBG1p9
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 24, 2020
BLM rioters are breaking into and looting stores one-by-one in #Kenosha, Wisc. Video by @livesmattershow. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/rI1njNkp4u
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 24, 2020
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
I would think that before you run with the story you find out what happened first.
What did the man that was “RUNNING” from police did?
Why were the Children in the car he alleged braking into?
Were was the mother at this time?
Why were the Police called and by who?
And that is still no reason to destroy the Town.
Come back in a few days. This happened last night at 5:00. There’s no way you would get all the details in a first story, especially when the city is being burned down around the police and the media.
I will never understand why ordinary black people turn into rioters and looters when something like this happens. How do they think it will make things better to burn down their own stores and neighborhoods?
How do they think?… that’s the problem … they were NEVER taught to do that by the Regressive Liberal Socialist Democrat (RLSD) controlled school system…. This is what happens. Now the scummy RLSD politicians will promise them they will put a stop to the police brutality ..if they vote for them.
“While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country,” Evers said
If you do not know all of the details, then why are you commenting in such an inflammatory fashion. Truth and facts do not matter at all to the Radical Marxist Left.
Nancy Pelosi said last week to her cohorts and to Wisconsin, that the November election hinged on Wisconsin. Rather strange this incident and this article. Hmmmm!
Timing is everything. . . and Nancy knows how and when to wield it. This is very curious indeed . . .
This incident is extremely suspicious. Very suspicious and all involved NEED to be cross examined, including Nancy Pelosi and others. Biden is chiming in now, urged on by his communist buddies Bernie Sander, AOC et al. no doubt.
All involved need to be cross examined now by those who are filled with integrity and not those who lie to benefit themselves, thus causing more riots. I smell a RAT behind this. This is an example of how communists operate when they seize power.
Of Course. It never matters that the shot person did not comply with simple commands to STOP!
Comply, Don’t Die!
One might get the impression that Evers supports BLM, and rioters, (ah, peaceful protesters), but not law enforcement, (except those assigned to protect his hind end). Oodles and oodles of sarcasm and non pc.
This is the problem with the black community, riot first is always the action they pursue. WE HAVE A SYSTEM IN THIS COUNTRY that investigates and is supposed to come up with the FACTS in the case, let the system work first before you riot. In the case of George Floyd, the officer involve HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH MURDER, but the black lies matter crowd is still destroying public and private property. The FACTS here are, to defund the police is extremely stupid, the people who will SUFFER THE MOST are people in minority communities, yes blacks, that is you and yours. Remember, YOU demand equality, you already have it, the fact that so many fail to take advantage of the OPPORTUNITIES PROVIDED, is not the fault of others, YOU are responsible for YOUR actions, or lack thereof. Being black is not a “get out of jail free card” YOU are subject to the SAME laws the rest of us are. Common sense will tell most people, running from police, shooting at police, selling drugs and the host of other illegal actions you partake in, subjects YOU to police scrutiny, just as those SAME actions subject ME to the SAME. Give me a list of all the times white people riot over the shooting of a white person by police, if you point a gun at police, don’t be surprised if you get shot.
And… I love it when you get comments like …”the police could do this to you”… ah.. no they can’t… I never put myself in that kind of situation…period!
I understand the Dems are as racist as can be, and they want me to be as racist as they are, but I don’t want to. Racism is very stupid.
It’s getting really hard not to be racist, when the Left gets ahold of the black community and gets them frenzied out so quickly and so easily to be their faithful foot soldiers. I know the easy thing to do would be to cave in and do as the Dems want – just become a super racist.
How do I avoid this? Black people are doing their best to identify with lawlessness and destruction. I know it’s being pushed from the Marxist Left, but the effect is right there. How can I avoid going racist these days?
Maybe I can console myself in the fact that there are so many Karens and other white people in BLM. This isn’t a problem with race, but a problem with socialism.
But black people, stop letting them make it about race already. C’mon man! Rub my leg hairs already. You’re letting them de-value you across the country.
Looks like I just need to ride this out. Let the black people pay the steep price for listening to the socialists, so they solemnly vow NEVER AGAIN! What we need is for the black community to be on the front lines, where they see Antifa, BLM or some other hate group trying to form and they take it down for us. How DARE you speak for the rest of us?
Until then, we really can’t afford to be stupid about it. You see a couple black people coming toward you, assume they’re trying to start a riot. You gotta protect yourself.
It’s just an excuse to riot, loot, and break things. Must be Tribal Instinct!