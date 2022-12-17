A new study published in the American Journal of Medicine claims that the unvaccinated are 72 percent more likely to be involved in a severe motor vehicle accident that results in one or more people being taken to the hospital, compared to their vaccinated counterparts.

The study was conducted by Canadian researchers, who looked at encrypted government-held data of 11 million adults, with 16 percent of them not having received the Covid vaccine.

The study claims that the unvaccinated are more likely to crash their cars than those with sleep apnea, though not as likely as those who abuse alcohol.

They write that the excess risk by unvaccinated drivers “exceeds the safety gains from modern automobile engineering advances and also imposes risks on other road users.”

They theorize that it’s nothing to do with the actual vaccine itself, but rather that it’s the character of the unvaccinated, meaning that people who resist vaccines may also “neglect basic road safety guidelines.”

Fortune lists reasons such as “Distrust of the government, a belief in freedom, misconceptions of daily risks, ‘faith in natural protection,’ ‘antipathy toward regulation,’ poverty, misinformation, a lack of resources, and personal beliefs are potential reasons proposed by the authors.”

The authors write that the findings are so significant that it could have an impact on insurance policies for the unvaccinated.

“The findings suggest that unvaccinated adults need to be careful indoors with other people and outside with surrounding traffic,” the authors concluded.

This article was originally published by The Post Millennial, part of the Human Events Media Group.

© Copyright 2022 HUMAN EVENTS. All Rights Reserved.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.