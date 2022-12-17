Mayor Adams had a message for New York City’s tax-the-rich-promoting progressives Wednesday: Get outta town!

“It blows my mind when I hear, ‘So what if they leave?’ No, you leave!” Adams said of people on the political left questioning why the city needs ultra-wealthy residents. “I want my high-income earners right here.”

Adams was speaking at a breakfast event on Wall Street hosted by the Association for a Better New York, and drew applause from the crowd of corporate and civic leaders for his lefty-bashing remarks.

Elaborating on his broadside, the mayor made the case that deep-pocketed New Yorkers play a critical role in the city’s economy due to their high tax rates.

“Fifty-one percent of our taxes are paid by 2% of New Yorkers,” he said.

He continued: “I want the person who drives the limousine to be paid a good wage and the person sitting in the back of the limousine to continue to use their discretionary funds to go to our restaurants, to our hotels.”

The mayor’s comments drew withering pushback from progressive Democrats on Twitter.

“Can’t wait for voters to clap back and tell Hizzoner to leave,” Joshua Sauberman, a onetime Democratic congressional on Long Island, tweeted.

Adams, a moderate Democrat who has feuded with the progressives of his party at an increasing rate in recent months, didn’t just single out left-wing adherents in his Wall Street speech.

He also took aim at the New York City press corps, claiming they always “look at the worst part of our day and highlight that over and over again.”

“We have to tell our news publications: Enough, enough, enough,” he said before claiming he does not see the same type of press treatment when he visits “other countries and other cities.”

The mayor would not elaborate when asked by reporters after his remarks which countries he believe have a better media culture. He did just last week return from an overseas trip that included a visit to Qatar, a nation with infamously repressive press freedom laws.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.