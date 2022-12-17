Mayor Adams had a message for New York City’s tax-the-rich-promoting progressives Wednesday: Get outta town!
“It blows my mind when I hear, ‘So what if they leave?’ No, you leave!” Adams said of people on the political left questioning why the city needs ultra-wealthy residents. “I want my high-income earners right here.”
Adams was speaking at a breakfast event on Wall Street hosted by the Association for a Better New York, and drew applause from the crowd of corporate and civic leaders for his lefty-bashing remarks.
Elaborating on his broadside, the mayor made the case that deep-pocketed New Yorkers play a critical role in the city’s economy due to their high tax rates.
“Fifty-one percent of our taxes are paid by 2% of New Yorkers,” he said.
He continued: “I want the person who drives the limousine to be paid a good wage and the person sitting in the back of the limousine to continue to use their discretionary funds to go to our restaurants, to our hotels.”
The mayor’s comments drew withering pushback from progressive Democrats on Twitter.
“Can’t wait for voters to clap back and tell Hizzoner to leave,” Joshua Sauberman, a onetime Democratic congressional on Long Island, tweeted.
Adams, a moderate Democrat who has feuded with the progressives of his party at an increasing rate in recent months, didn’t just single out left-wing adherents in his Wall Street speech.
He also took aim at the New York City press corps, claiming they always “look at the worst part of our day and highlight that over and over again.”
“We have to tell our news publications: Enough, enough, enough,” he said before claiming he does not see the same type of press treatment when he visits “other countries and other cities.”
The mayor would not elaborate when asked by reporters after his remarks which countries he believe have a better media culture. He did just last week return from an overseas trip that included a visit to Qatar, a nation with infamously repressive press freedom laws.
‘’ Mayor Adams had a message for New York City’s tax-the-rich-promoting progressives Wednesday: Get outta town!’…….The more honest approach would have been to tell the Rich to keep getting out of town like they have been in droves, before being taxed, mugged, robbed or murdered into extinction. When it comes to Democrat run cities, telling the truth just accelerates that “Sooner or later you run out of other people’s money” thing which is always the result of socialism, which is the robbing and debilitating of the people of integrity to give to the people who lack integrity, with the end result of no integrity, no money, but lots of social chaos. Party now, pay later,,,or more like pay the party much now, pay a lot much more later.
According to the Book of Genesis, Adam was created by God as the progenitor of the human race and lived with Eve in the Garden of Eden.
According to the Democrat Demonic book of death, Adams was created by the party of the great consumer as a depopulating destroyer of New York human prosperity, who drove more successful taxpaying people and businesses out of the city than the Pharoah drove Jews out of Egypt.
“Tax the rich”
“Pay their fair share”
“Tax the rich”
“Pay their fair share”
“Tax the rich”
“Pay their fair share”
Echo—-Echo—-Echo—-Echo
How about learning to manage what you’re already taking in.