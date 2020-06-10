And here we have yet another “Deplorables” moment from Hillary! She asserts that only people with no mind or heart could support President Trump. Really? Clearly, the consuming arrogance of leftist Democrats, which Hillary embodies to the extreme, is devoid of any sense of self awareness.

From The The Gateway Pundit

“It was beyond my comprehension. We have never seen anything like this. He is without shame. It is a mystery why anybody with a beating heart and a working mind still supports him.”– Hillary Clinton (Los Angeles Times Interview)

No Hillary! Only people with no soul could ever support a venomous, self-absorbed political monster like yourself. And only people with no sense of honesty could ever believe anything you say!

Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for years. His recently released book Rules for Defeating Radicals, subtitled Countering the Alinsky Strategy in Politics and Culture, is the “Go To” guide for effectively overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.