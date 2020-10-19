The HBO series, “Real Time With Bill Maher” typically features the host, Bill Maher, making jokes and having conversations about topical issues, with a heavy emphasis on politics. Though Maher frequently takes a liberal view, he also has a habit of criticizing what he sees as behavior that is overly politically correct.
In that vein, Maher took aim at recent protest activity in Portland on the Friday, Oct. 16, episode of his HBO show. During a socially distanced discussion with his guests, CNN senior political analyst John Avlon and associate editor of Commentary Magazine Noah Rothman, Maher brought up the Oct. 11 event in Portland, during which a group of demonstrators tore down a statue of Abraham Lincoln, in addition to engaging in other acts of destruction. The protest was promoted on social media as “Indigenous Peoples Day of Rage,” and was declared a riot by Portland Police, who made arrests.
Remember when they started tearing down statues & Trump warned that they’d eventually come for Lincoln & Washington & everybody laughed… https://t.co/cmBZTIwQNl
— Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) October 12, 2020
Seemingly baffled by the toppling of Lincoln’s statue, Maher said, “I’ve got to give a shout-out to Fred Armisen. When he did ‘Portlandia,’ he got it right.” Maher went on to say that he always loved performing in Portland, “but I guess I missed a lot of what’s going on in Portland. The mayor there, Ted Wheeler, is about to lose to someone who’s proudly antifa.”
Maher was referring to the race between incumbent mayor Ted Wheeler and challenger Sarah Iannarone, which, according to one poll, showed Iannarone, who has declared herself an “everyday anti-fascist,” leading Wheeler by 11 points. A more recent poll shows Wheeler and Iannarone in a closer race, though many voters reported they were undecided.
"I am a communist"
This is the campaign manager for Sarah Iannarone, who is up for election to become Portland's next mayor. She is currently polling double digits ahead of @tedwheeler. #antifa https://t.co/hF8U3ua5H1 pic.twitter.com/RenLroZMQH
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 6, 2020
After Maher called Lincoln “pretty woke for his day,” Avlon added, “If you can’t figure out the difference between tearing down a statue of a Confederate general and Lincoln, you should probably sit that one out.” Such activity, Avlon added, is equivalent to making “a campaign ad for Donald Trump.”
Maher also mentioned FBI director Christopher Wray’s comments to lawmakers, in which, as the Associated Press reported, Wray warned of the dangers of “violence by white supremacists as well as anti-government extremists.”
What Wray was saying, Maher suggested, is “white supremacists are still the biggest problem, but now we’ve got this other group, the anarchists.” Maher then went on to refer to an article in the New York Times, “which is usually pretty sympathetic to the Portland left,” Maher said, that reported on protests moving into residential neighborhoods, and where demonstrators with bullhorns shout for people to come out of their houses to show support for the protest, saying that not participating “is to show tacit support for racism.”
“I’m not down with that,” Maher said. “When I’m home, I’m home. Sorry.”
Maher said the New York Times article also said that Portland protests are “increasingly dominated by white people,” and then cited a report that showed Black people are more moderate in their views than liberal Democrats.
The “Real Time” segment prompted some sharp responses on social media, from people with differing viewpoints. Here’s a sample:
Another Twitter user wrote: “You lost me when you mocked Portland for the Lincoln statue by trying to tie the act to the confederacy. Not saying I agree with the act, but Lincoln was no friend to the indigenous. It was Columbus Day. There was a valid point to that topple. Have you Boomered out? #disappointed”
— Kristi Turnquist
Bill’s mindset is indicative of the Socialist/Marxist mindset. He has zero morals and a trashy mouth. He believes he is is humorous when he trash talks those who believe in God and follow His Word. He trashed Amy Coney Barrett for the SCOTUS. That should tell you volumes.
I agree with all that you said, still Maher is saner than the mayoral candidates in Portland. That speaks volumes about the future of Portland.
Not much choice for mayor in this election. It’s either the failed devil or the promise of the deep blue sea, The defunded, destroyed people of Portand should start a campgaign to write in Mickey Mouse, except some ANITFA clown in a Disney Mickey costume would show up to govern or a Democrat with a recent legal name change.
#1. Bill Maher is an American comedian, political commentator with No credibility and No ethics. He only has his personal opinion that is forced upon all of us by the delusional news/propaganda media.
#2. Portland mayor, Ted Wheeler participated in the Portland demonstrations, riots, burning, looting and the destruction of property. So I would hope that the citizens of Portland would be sane enough to rid their city of this destructive fool.
It looks like the citizens of Portland have only 2 Antifa supporters to choose from. It’s Far Left and Far Leftier.
Are there any sane people left in Portland? If so, you’d better get moving and turn out the lights as you leave.
Maher needs to keep a tight leash on his Pavlovian Democrat Dog whistle trained Liberal attack dogs, whose real ANTIFA masters are whistling a different more dangerous tune, and offering more red meat. Throw in a liberal female dog in heat, and I’d be surprised if they don’t turn on the comedian himself soon, forcing Maher to replace his Liberal covert mask of comedy to overt fired face of tragedy.
They would tear down a statue of Jesus if they could find one that is left. Really hope these idiots never reproduce because we already have enough mindless idiots in America to contend with.
“but now we’ve got this other group, the anarchists.” old billie is just as dumb as ever, once and a while he gets it right, but hey so does a blind hog. He is too stupid understand that the lefts friends antifa are one and the same as the anarchists, the difference is how the leftist lap dog media portrays them, note the mention of “white supremacists” but never leftist anarchists. What you are going to find is every day normal whites, you know, the citizens who are paying taxes and the salary of politicians like wheeler, are going to get fed up with the failure of said politicians and law enforcement, and yes they are going to do something out of self defense. They will be blamed by all the left wing loons as the whole problem, white supremacists and all you know. people are not going to take these peaceful riots forever. Peaceful riots, now there is an oxymoron.
Well, when they come for Bill Maher, he will say – but I’m on your side. I don’t think Maher or those who are vehemently anti-Trump (for all of his faults) get. America is not faced with a diverse electorate. It’s facing an insurrection led by the media and a country full of young, empowered, idiots.
No matter who they elect, it seems Portland is going to be in flames – err, mostly peaceful protests, for years, until there is really nothing left of if.
As Ripley said….
“Nuke the entire site from orbit–it’s the only way to be sure.”
THEY are both libturd dumbocraps. Who cares”””” portland is a communistic city anyway.
Sounds like europe. Things are bad. What we’re doing doesn’t work. Let’s do more of the stuff that doesn’t work. We can’t be wrong!
Lots of idiots out there and she’s right up there with the top idiots. A Mao and Che Guarva skirt? She’s clueless.
white supremacists are still the biggest problem
Four months of BLM “peaceful protests,” $2,000,000,000 in damages and counting, city blocks “occupied” for weeks, thousands of businesses looted and burned, hundreds of police officers injured, and a couple dozen people (most of them Black) dead.
Remind me how much of all that “white supremacists” have done?
sooooo…….let me see if this country boy has this right ……..the people in the USA who are FASCISTS are members or supporters of the FASCIST organization that NAMED THEMSELVES ANTIFASCIST …..i.e ANTIFA …………..and they USE FASCIST METHODOLOGY ???????
What a choice Portland has…
1. Mayor Wheeler who is supporting the destruction of the city by his lack of ability to stop the destruction and his support of anarchists.
2. The challenger who apparently is Communist but antifa.
Wow, talk about a fools choice.
I don’t call Antifa “anarchists.” It implies to many that they don’t have a side. There can be left or right-wing anarchists, although usually left-wing, and Antifa is completely so. To be honest, I still consider myself a moderate-independent, and don’t usually have much use for any of the political parties. But, right now, there is a use for the Rs. They’d better win or we are all in trouble. Whatever his faults – C’MON TRUMP!
Sarah Iannarone looks like a transgendered Harry Potter.
Being a resident of Portland, Oregon has not been easy for a long time now and it gets worse by the minute. We used to enjoy an incredible city that prided itself as a great place to live. People here mostly love and appreciate the natural beauty of the Pacific NW and our weirdness. Portlandia pointed out that Portland is the place where “young people come to retire” but the reality is not so cute or effective, at this point.