Two weeks ago, Mayor de Blasio called the cameras to Fifth Ave. to soak in a self-serving stunt, his painting of “Black Lives Matter” outside Trump Tower; since then, the publicly funded political advertisement has been quickly cleaned each time it is vandalized. But he cannot manage to get his massive government to remove obnoxious anti-police graffiti blanketing city property a stone’s throw from City Hall.

It says “ACAB” (that’s “All Cops Are Bastards,” for the uninitiated), “No More Cops,” “Good Cops Don’t Exist,” “F–k 12\u2033 (”12\u2033 is slang for law enforcement) and more.

Even more demoralizing than the words is is that the ugly scrawl on the David Dinkins Municipal Building and the Surrogate’s Court has festered for weeks, even as the occupation of City Hall Park has morphed into a homeless encampment.

Some say it’s proof de Blasio doesn’t care about public disorder except when it mars his own street tag.

Not so. De Blasio has correctly defended “broken windows” policing even as his progressive allies have turned against it. He expanded Graffiti-Free NYC, a program that’s removed tens of millions of square feet of vandalism. He traveled with the Daily News to an outdoor Bronx drug den and said “I don’t believe a homeless encampment is an acceptable reality in New York City in 2015.”

This month, he said “never acceptable” to describe the graffiti accepted near City Hall.

Technically, he cares. In practice, he’s preening and pitiful and inept. You may as well spray paint that across his forehead.

