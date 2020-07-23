A Starbucks worker was busted for spitting in drinks served to cops in New Jersey, police said Tuesday.

Kevin Trejo, 21, worked at one of the coffee giant’s locations in Park Ridge and was arrested Monday, police said in a statement. He faces several charges, including knowingly tampering with a cup of coffee, and subjecting a law enforcement officer with contact to bodily fluid.

Authorities fear Trejo hawked loogies into numerous drinks over a period of time, but it’s not clear how many.

“Under the current COVID threat, it is extremely disturbing to think that someone would intentionally spit in your drink,” said Park Ridge Police Capt. Joseph Rampolla, according to NorthJersey.com.

Officers who may have received the tainted drinks will be tested for the coronavirus, the captain noted.

“Every time I think we as society hit bottom, there is a new incident,” said New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association President Patrick Colligan on Twitter. “Officers risk their lives daily, it shouldn’t be while getting coffee.”

Police Chief Joseph Madden thanked the Starbucks “for their sincere cooperation” and stated the gross incident appears to be just the actions of “this sole individual.”

“This particular individual’s behavior was reprehensible,” Reggie Borges, a spokesperson for Starbucks, told the Daily News. “As soon as we learned of what took place, we moved quickly to investigate, and can now confirm this individual is no longer a Starbucks employee.”

He added that the coffee giant “apologized to the Park Ridge Police department,” and insists that “everyone who comes into our stores should receive a positive experience and when that doesn’t occur, we move quickly to address it and hold ourselves accountable.”

