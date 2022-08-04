Former President Donald Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, to celebrate his endorsement victories in primaries in Arizona, Kansas and Missouri Tuesday night.

“Congratulations to Blake Masters on a Great Arizona Win!” Trump wrote Wednesday morning.

Trump-backed Blake Masters won Arizona GOP’s senate primary and will meet incumbent Senator Mark Kelly in the general election. Masters took 38.9 percent of the vote over rival Jim Lamon, who had 28.9 percent. Mark Brnovich, Arizona Attorney General, gained 18.4 percent of the state’s vote for his candidacy.

Masters was the front-runner in the GOP ahead of Tuesday’s contest against Lamon, who is in the business of solar energy. Masters was backed, too, by tech billionaire Peter Thiel, who is also Masters’ former employer.

On Tuesday evening, Trump posted in celebration of his endorsed candidates’ victories in Kansas and Missouri.

“Won all of our Endorsed Races in Kansas and Missouri. Great going ‘Eric.’ Big Night. Thank you!” Trump wrote.

Trump’s mention of “Eric” was a reference to the former President endorsing both Eric Schmitt and former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens in the race for Senate in Missouri.

Schmitt won the GOP nomination Tuesday night.

Trump endorsed GOP Kansas gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt also won the Republican nomination. Schmidt will face incumbent Democrat Gov. Laura Kelly in November.

Tudor Dixon, who won the Republican nomination for governor in Michigan Tuesday night was also endorsed by Trump and will challenge incumbent Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November.

Trump-backed nominees have won Republican primaries for US Senate in Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Heading into Tuesday’s primaries, Trump-backed candidates had a 95 percent success rate, according to Fox News.

However, in Washington state, Republican Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse were leading their Trump-endorsed challengers despite blowback due to their votes to impeach the former president.

