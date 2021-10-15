WASHINGTON (AP) — A commission tasked with studying potential changes to the Supreme Court released a first look Thursday night at its review, a draft report that is cautious in discussing proposals for expanding the court but also speaks approvingly of term limits for justices.
The 36-member bipartisan commission, largely composed of academics, has been studying court reform and holding hearings, but it was not charged with making recommendations under the White House order that created it. As a result, much of the some 200 pages of materials the commission released are history and context for reform proposals.
A final report from the committee, which next meets Friday, is expected in about a month and would go to the president then. Even when the commission does finish its work, however, any proposals for change would be met with serious political headwinds particularly with midterm elections looming and the chance that Democrats could lose control of Congress.
The commission’s review was a campaign promise President Joe Biden made amid pressure from activists and Democrats to react after the court’s composition tilted sharply to the right during President Donald Trump’s term.
Trump nominated three justices to the high court, giving it a 6-3 conservative majority. Democrats were especially frustrated that the Republican-led Senate kept former President Barack Obama from filling the seat left empty for months by the death of conservative Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016. Then, with Trump in office, the Senate pushed to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the court following the death of liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg weeks before the election.
That led to calls by some progressives for reforms including adding seats to the court or setting term limits.
For its part, the commission devoted a significant section of the materials it released to discussing term limits for the justices, who under the Constitution have life tenure. The commission described term limits as the proposal that appears to have “the most widespread and bipartisan support.”
It said a politically-diverse array of scholars have endorsed term limits and that a survey of literature on the subject by the commission “discovered few works arguing against term limits.”
The commission said that three current justices — Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Stephen Breyer and Justice Elena Kagan — “have noted the potential benefits of term limits.” It also cited experts recommending an 18-year term limit for justices and said that term limits for state high court justices are common.
The report also notes that the United States is the “only major constitutional democracy in the world that has neither a retirement age nor a fixed term of years for its high court Justices.”
The commission said it was divided over whether Congress has the power to create the equivalent of term limits for justices by statute or if a constitutional amendment is required.
The commission’s report was cautious in addressing proposals for increasing the size of the court. It noted increasing the court’s size could create a more diverse court that could handle more cases. But it also noted that the “risks of Court expansion are considerable,” including to the court’s legitimacy.
The commission said most state high courts have fewer seats than the Supreme Court but that by global standards the Supreme Court is small, with France, Spain and Britain among the countries with larger high courts.
“Other countries have found ways to make a larger court workable,” the commission said, while noting that: “We should be cautious about assuming, however, that the U.S. Supreme Court could easily follow the lead of its international analogues.”
Congress originally set the size of the court at six members. The size has been nine since 1869.
With the commission wrapping up its work, calls for action from Congress and the president could increase. During the presidential campaign Biden repeatedly sidestepped questions on expanding the court, and he hasn’t said if he supports adding seats or making other changes including imposing term limits. White House press secretary Jen Psaki had said he would not weigh in about the size of the court until the commission finished its work.
A number of groups are closely watching what the committee produces. Brian Fallon, executive director of the progressive court group Demand Justice, called the draft report “not even close to being worth the wait,” arguing that the “paralysis-by-analysis reflected here is exactly what you would expect from a commission made up mostly of academics.” He said the commission’s purpose was simply to “buy time for the Biden administration while it fights other legislative battles.”
But Alliance for Justice President Rakim Brooks said in a statement that the “report will help raise awareness that reform is not only possible, but necessary.” And Gabe Roth of the group Fix the Court said in a statement that the “draft highlights the benefits of several popular Supreme Court reforms, including term limits, that would rebuild trust in an institution whose public esteem has recently cratered.”
The panel is being led by Bob Bauer, who served as White House counsel for former President Barack Obama, and Cristina Rodriguez, a Yale Law School professor who served in the Office of Legal Counsel for Obama.
So, the Biden court packers want Supreme Court Justice term limits, but infinite ability to pack the court. Typical quest to have your cake and eat it too.
Just how can separation of powers exist when the executive branch seeks to collude with the Democrat Congress to turn the Supreme Court into a game of musical chairs, the Music of course being “ Our Day Will Come” or “It’s My Party and I’ll Cry if I want to”,,,.? Can’t the Supremes just declare it unconstitutional.
HOws about we put term limits on CONGRESS, before we worry about term limits on scotus judges!!
To place term limits on SCOTUS would require a Constitutional Amendment. I think we should have a Constitutional Amendment purposed to limit all Elected Federal Government employees, to include both the Senate and the House, to no more than 30 years in that position or Three elected terms, which ever comes first. This means the Senate would be restricted to 18 years, the House would be restricted to 6 years, SCOTUS to 30 years. Then a retirement eligibility of a minimum of 20 years to receive a federal retirement. This would exclude the President and Vice President because they are already restricted to two terms. This proposed Amendment would eliminate Career Politicians and reduce spending on their Life time Health care(they would have to have Obama Care and Medicare, like the rest of us) and expensive retirement payments and perks. A Congress person could actually get a retirement from the Federal Government under this proposal by serving in the House and the Senate for 20 or more years. The President and the Vice President should have a retirement plan and Health Care plan just for them and those plans should be connected to the Military because the President is the Commander in Chief of the Military. The Retirement and Health care plan should be the same as the Military has. That would mean the three branches of our Government must go on Medicare at age 65.
Response to inluminate from sotheseedsofliberty2
Its particulary curious that democrat/Barack H. Obama and the democrat president, Joe Biden didnt didn’t particulary saw the lodgic in placing term limits on the Supreme Court Justices. This pressing need for ” Term Limits, ” especially on Supreme Court justices did really seem of Interest untill the democrat party had considered ” Packing The Supreme Court ” with liberal Justices more inclined to rule favorable for their causes that might come before the Supreme Court Justices.In fact the democrat elite previously had thought that such ideas as ” Packing The Supreme Court was a bad idea for instance, Joe Biden said at one Time, that he thought “Packing the Supreme Court ” wassn’ t a Good Idea and besides, a former democrat President, Franklin D. Roosevelt had tried to “pack the Supreme Court and it hadn’t worked out for him and his agendas.(” New Deal” programs ) that he wanted to put in effect at the time. And of course the former democrat Viice President of Barack H. Obama Joe Biden , had once said he didnt like the idea of ” Packing The Supreme Court himself. Now, all of a sudden Joe Biden and other democrat elite think that either “Term Limits or maybe Packin the Supreme Court was A Good Idea, Strange, now the Idea of either ” Term limits or perhaps wasn’ t such a bad Idea After All, ” Strange Indeed!
“The panel is being led by Bob Bauer, who served as White House counsel for former President Barack Obama, and Cristina Rodriguez, a Yale Law School professor who served in the Office of Legal Counsel for Obama.”
When they start out with a slanted committee, I guess we know what direction they are headed in.
Slanted?? That’s being polite.
And there you have it. The leaders of the committee are both Democrats who worked in the Obama administration, only noted in the last paragraph as an afterthought? The bipartisan and academics is hard to reconcile since we know academics either lean left or are totally radical. Did the mix include practicing lawyers or sitting judges who would have working knowledge of the judiciary? What we heard is what we expected from that group!
Whenever a government entity forms any type of study group, it is ALWAYS a foregone conclusion that the new idea WILL certainly be recommended.
Shall we build a new high school? Of course we must.
Shall we expand the county hospital? Yes, definitely.
Shall we spend whatever it costs to rip out and rebuild the highway? Yes. Yes. Yes.
Shall we create an entire new government agency? Of course we should.
Shall we spend trillions and trillions on a non-existent problem (climate change)? Yes, it is a matter of life and death.
So, it is guaranteed that all of Biden’s ideas will be highly recommended by the commission.
Shall we implement yet MORE govt programs that will never die?? YES. YES.. YES!!!
I’m guessing Obama approved of this commission’s make up, more proof in my estimation of who is really running this show.
They want to term limit the court, but oppose term limits in congress, what hypocrite ********!
If there were more liberals on SCOTUS, you can bet they’d be against term limits…
IF anyone needs term limits, ITS CONGRESS.. AND NOT just term limits, but max AGE LIMITS!!!
When the Left doesn’t get what they want, they go insane.
IF they weren’t already insane, they wouldn’t be leftists..