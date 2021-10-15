Tucker Carlson has slammed Pete Buttigieg for taking paternity leave during a supply chain crisis as inflation soars in the US.
Fox News mocked the Transport Secretary, who adopted a daughter and a son with his husband Chasten in August, suggesting he was ‘trying to figure out how to breastfeed’.
Buttigieg, 39, has been on paid leave since mid-August to spend time with his family.
But since then blockages in ports and a truck driver crisis have caused major issues in the supply chain, leaving shelves empty and causing shipping coasts to soar.
GOP demands Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg act amid supply chain crisis
Republicans in the House and Senate are demanding Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg take action as the massive supply-chain breakdown across the country threatens the timely delivery of everyday consumer goods and holiday gifts.
Buttigieg, a former Democratic presidential candidate and McKinsey consultant, was appointed to the secretary role early in the administration by President Biden, despite his lack of experience in the field.
As Congress internally battles over when and how to pass a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, the US is seeing massive backlogs and delays in supply chains and some have questioned whether Buttigieg’s lack of experience will worsen the situation.
i am sorry but i just threw up in my mouth this is just wrong on every level.
“Buttigieg, a former Democratic presidential candidate and McKinsey consultant, was appointed to the secretary role early in the administration by President Biden,
despite his lack of experience in the field.”
It doesn’t matter to Biden if they are qualified or experienced they are LGBTQ.
“Joe Biden went on to assure the pro-LGBTQ crowd that even though the Obama administration cannot enforce a thought police, people who stand for their religious convictions are in the process of being wiped out — as the White House’s homosexual agenda continues to proliferate across the nation. Carson
and others who ascribe to the biblical view of homosexuality should be eradicated from the planet in the name of “equality” and “tolerance.” “
Qualifications? WHAT qualifications.. Qualifications are racist/sexist/bigoted…
These two psychologically damaged pathological parent wannabees bring the same failed confusion to parenthood that Buttigieg brings to his job. Pity the two poor children who will grow up in a fantasy world only to have reality fall and dawn upon them like the dropping of an iron curtain. They stand about as much a chance of living successful productive lives as poor Hunter who was also raised by a half-truth half-wit, believing that two half-men can produce and raise a normal fully functional whole child. If this is not child abuse then no such thing ever existed. Buttigieg probably will suckceed in breast feeding their kids, having so much experience sucking off the hind tit of government to get job placed in the cradle and playpens of the Democrat confused children-in-adult-bodies who become AWOL when it’s time to lead like an adult. The song “There was a Crooked man” comes to mind thinking of these two bent over boobs who have no concept of the meaning of the word Straight, unless running our incoming Cargo ships straight into the sinking Scylla and Charybdis of a Democrat city run west coast port.
5 stars—hold the line of truth
Supply chians like real chains are only as strong as their weakest link. Weak is what you get when you put unqualified emotinally driven girly men into critical economy supply chain leadership positions as political rewards, or political correctness, instead of the best and brightest clear thinking men whose attentions spans are not diverted with trying to figure out just who is the woman in a marital relationship and what real functioning mammary breasts look like and function. Just what does getting your chained pulled feel like America? Snap, Crackle, Pop? That’s not the sucking sound of a nursing child you hear, but our economy slurping down the drain.
You can bet, had one of TRUMPS nominees, been sitting at home, while a crisis went on, THE MEDIA AND congress would already have been calling for his firing….
So Pedro Jigabutt gives the American people the middle finger just like everyone else in the Biden Administration—including Biden himself. Hims had to have some quality bonding time—how sweet. “Trying to figure out how to breastfeed”—very poor attempt at humor there, Pete. You and your sidekick would make better use of your time striving to be the men you were biologically determined to be.
“Buttigieg, a former Democratic presidential candidate and McKinsey consultant, was appointed to the secretary role early in the administration by President Biden, despite his lack of experience in the field.” This administration does not require prior experience. Experience is meaningless anyway when paired with incompetence. If it isn’t negatively affecting them, then there is no problem.
Joe Biden—absent on all levels. Kamala Harris—absent regarding the border crisis. Pedro—absent regarding the supply chain crisis. Not a functioning brain cell to be found.
God, I would ask for grace and patience—but I would rather see your wrath poured out upon the mindless, incompetent, and tyrannical excuses we have for leadership in this country, so that our Nation may be saved and restored and returned to its principles and values.
Does anyone in the Biden administration actually do the job they were elected to or appointed to? The President certainly isn’t leading, he just bosses people around. The Vice President was to be about solving the border crises created the very first day in office, not much happening there except visits to foreign countries and a town far from the border. The Department of jJustice seems to be finding ways to spy on citizens instead of proptecting them. The Departments of State and Defense have mangled the withdrawal from Afghanistan in so many ways that they are pathetic. Health is conflicting itself every time it makes a statement. Now with transportation snarled up lack of workers dur partially COVID and vaccine mandates and paying able bodied workers not to work the person in charge takes a sabbatical after six months in office! Who’s in charge ar has everyone left the building and turned the lights out!
IF that job is to RUIN this nation.. THEN YES they are all doing their job.
Lgbtqxyz over stepping the bounds of mother nature. Really getting tired of this act and I usually accept everyone. BUT, this is ridiculous.
Like everyone else in the Biden/Harris circus, Pete seems spoiled, arrogant and privileged ….a typical, useless bureaucrat
who only know how to milk the system, and not how to actually work the job he was given. Shame on him. On a different subject,, why were they both doing laying in a bed in a typical new mother pose, pretending one or both of them gave birth. As a woman, it truly annoyed me that they were playacting at being birth mothers….pretending that one of them actually went through pregnancy and child birth, what a mockery.
One wonders, where are the pics, of the ACTUAL BIRTH mother?
Is there anyone in this administration that is qualified to serve in the role they are in? From what I have observed, and I have no degree, only experience from the “school of hard knocks”, they’re in way over their heads, and some are nowhere to be found. What a way to run a country!
They are not running anything, just grabbing a big paycheck. Then screwing everything up on purpose, cause that is what the PUPPET MASTER demands !
Sodom and Gomorrah…won’t end well for those who mock God with their perversions of His creation. Pray for the children who don’t do any better and will be abused by the evil in the hearts of these perpetrators of Satan’s agenda
Is there anyone, ANYONE at all in the Biden administration capable of doing their damn job! I suppose if everything at the top is weird, confused and downright dangerous for the country, everyone down the line is also. Is that called “Trickle Down Intelligence or Ignorance/Stupidity”? I swear this country is doomed with these people in charge. Just wait until the idiot at the top of their food chain decides to push a nuke button, BOOM – there goes WWIII!
So why do you have a photo of yourselves in a hospital bed, when NEITHER OF YOU gave birth to these 2 innocent children?? Buttigieg and his “partner” on so insulting on so many levels, as anyone with the good sense God gave them, knows this is a very unhealthy environment to force these 2 innocent children into! HE IS SO WOEFULLY UNQUALIFIED TO BE A “FATHER,” AND NEITHER IS HE COMPETENT SERVE AS THE SECRETARY OF EDUCATION!!
Yes Chestfeeding of their babys was more important than our economy. I had to go back to work the next day after my kids were born but I wasn’t chestfeeding . What a freak show our government has become.