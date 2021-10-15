Tucker Carlson has slammed Pete Buttigieg for taking paternity leave during a supply chain crisis as inflation soars in the US.

Fox News mocked the Transport Secretary, who adopted a daughter and a son with his husband Chasten in August, suggesting he was ‘trying to figure out how to breastfeed’.

Buttigieg, 39, has been on paid leave since mid-August to spend time with his family.

But since then blockages in ports and a truck driver crisis have caused major issues in the supply chain, leaving shelves empty and causing shipping coasts to soar.

– Read more at the Daily Mail

—————————

Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents. We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family. pic.twitter.com/kS89gb11Ax — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) September 4, 2021

—————————

—————————

GOP demands Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg act amid supply chain crisis

Republicans in the House and Senate are demanding Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg take action as the massive supply-chain breakdown across the country threatens the timely delivery of everyday consumer goods and holiday gifts.

Buttigieg, a former Democratic presidential candidate and McKinsey consultant, was appointed to the secretary role early in the administration by President Biden, despite his lack of experience in the field.

As Congress internally battles over when and how to pass a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, the US is seeing massive backlogs and delays in supply chains and some have questioned whether Buttigieg’s lack of experience will worsen the situation.

– Read more at the NY Post