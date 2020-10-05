President Donald Trump has denounced racism repeatedly. He’s condemned Neo-Nazi groups, white supremacy and hate groups on numerous occasions. Yet, Democrats and the slanted media are still pushing the false narrative that he’s a racist — to tip the election to Joe Biden.

Unfortunately for the left, voters have seen this movie before and won’t fall for it.

Here’s why:

Americans know that white supremacists don’t designate the KKK a terror organization — something the president vowed to do last month. They don’t sign bills that provide permanent funding of more than $250 million a year to America’s historically black colleges and universities, which Trump did last year. They don’t designate Juneteenth a federal holiday, which the president promised to do at a recent “Black Voices for Trump” rally in Atlanta, Georgia. And racists don’t sign a congressional resolution denouncing racism and condemning hate groups like the president did back in 2017.

“As Americans, we condemn the recent violence in Charlottesville and oppose hatred, bigotry, and racism in all forms,” Trump said in a statement at the time. “Racism is evil. And those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything hold dear as Americans. No matter the color of our skin or our ethnic heritage, we all live under the same laws, we all salute the same great flag, and we are all made by the same almighty God.”

Trump added, “We are a Nation founded on the truth that all of us are created equal. As one people, let us move forward to rediscover the bonds of love and loyalty that bring us together as Americans.”

But none of that fits the repulsive political narrative Democrats are eager to push with the election approaching. So, the left ignores it, unless, of course, there’s an opportunity to twist the president’s words or take his remarks out of context, which they’re doing, once again, in the aftermath of the presidential debate.

On Tuesday, debate moderator Chris Wallace asked if the president would condemn white supremacy and the president said, “Sure.”

The exchange went as follows:

Wallace: “You have repeatedly criticized the vice president for not specifically calling out antifa and other left-wing extremist groups. But are you willing tonight to condemn white supremacists and militia groups and to say that they need to stand down and not add to the violence in a number of these cities as we saw in Kenosha and as we’ve seen in Portland?”

Trump: “Sure, I’m willing to do that.”

Wallace: “Are you prepared specifically to do it?”

Trump: “Sure, I’m prepared to do that. But I would say almost everything I see is from the left wing, not from the right wing. If you look, I’m willing to do anything. I want to see peace.”

Wallace: “Well, do it, sir.”

Biden: “Say it, do it, say it.”

Trump: “What do you want to call them? Give me a name, give me a name. Go ahead, who do you want me to condemn.”

Wallace: “White supremacists and right-wing militia.”

Trump: “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by. But I’ll tell you what, somebody’s got to do something about antifa and the left because this is not a right-wing problem; this is a left wing.”

Predictably, Trump’s comments set off a firestorm with left-wing media and Democratic members of Congress. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., tweeted: “Donald Trump is a white supremacist. People have been warning about this for a long time. They were ridiculed, called hyperbolic & radical – not bc they were wrong, but bc others couldn’t accept that our country elected a supremacist as President. This is fascism at our door.”

Other Democrats and lefty pundits echoed similar utterances. Of course, there’s radio silence by the left about Joe Biden’s longstanding friendship with former KKK member and recruiter Democratic Senator Robert Byrd. At Byrd’s 2010 memorial service televised on C-SPAN, Biden delivered a tribute, calling the former Klansman a “friend, “guide” and “mentor.” Biden also said: “Every time I sat with Leader Byrd I never called him Senator. I called him Leader.”

In a USA Today piece published in June, about Byrd’s affiliation to the Klan in his 20s, it said: “Byrd was tasked with recruiting 150 people to the Klan. When he involved enough people to start a klavern, a unanimous vote among recruits named him ‘Exalted Cyclops’ of their group, which is the highest-ranking position in a chapter.”

Later in life, Byrd renounced the KKK, but his friendship with Biden and many other Democrats remained.

Quite the double standard, no?

